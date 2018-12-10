Gatan Acquisition Requires Further UK Review

WALTHAM, Mass. and SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, and Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP), a leading diversified technology company, today announced that Thermo Fisher's pending acquisition of Gatan, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper, requires further review by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK. Both parties continue to work cooperatively with the CMA through the review process. All other regulatory approval conditions have been satisfied.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands - Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services - we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000 and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the company's website at www.ropertech.com.

Media Contact Information:

Karen Kirkwood

Phone: 781-622-1306

E-mail: karen.kirkwood@thermofisher.com

Website: www.thermofisher.com



Investor Contact Information:

Ken Apicerno

Phone: 781-622-1294

E-mail: ken.apicerno@thermofisher.com



Roper Technologies Investor Relations

Phone: 941-556-2601

E-mail: investor-relations@ropertech.com

Website: www.ropertech.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

