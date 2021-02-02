Gate City Bank Offering $50¹ to Open a FREE Checking Account Feb. 4

FARGO, N.D., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Feb. 4, customers can earn $501 and give $501 to a charity of their choice simply by opening a checking account at Gate City Bank. This one-day-only offer is in celebration of Giving Hearts Day, the 24-hour donation drive that occurs every February.

Which charity hits close to home? Whether it's an animal shelter, food pantry or a children's organization, mention their name, and Gate City Bank will give them $50.1 Make some extra money and create a better way of life for a charity on Feb. 4!

Opening an Account is Easy

Stop by any of Gate City Bank's convenient locations, give them a call or open a personal checking account online.

Enjoy the FREEs with a Gate City Bank Checking Account

FREE ATMs Worldwide: Unlimited automatic ATM fee refunds!

(Gate City Bank has saved customers $43 million in ATM fees.)

Use our mobile app to deposit checks hassle-free. FREE 3 Debit Card Rewards: Earn points on every purchase.

Earn points on every purchase. FREE2 Online and Mobile Banking: Easily manage money on the go.

Don't miss out on a $501 bonus and $501 for a charity! Visit GateCity.Bank/ShareTheLove to learn more.

About Gate City Bank

A $2.8 billion mutual bank founded in 1923, Gate City Bank is the region's leading financial institution, as well as the #1 mortgage lender in North Dakota. The Bank employs more than 735 team members at 43 locations in 22 communities across North Dakota and central Minnesota. Gate City Bank believes in creating a better way of life for customers, communities and team members. Additionally, the Bank has been named one of the "50 Best Places to Work" seven years in a row by Prairie Business magazine.

1Offer valid on February 4, 2021. Not valid with any other offers. The checking account must be a new account opened by a first-time Gate City Bank personal or business checking account customer and the first-time customer will receive a 1099-INT form for the $50 bonus deposited to the new account. $50 bonus will be deposited into the customer's account by April 4, 2021. Account must be open and maintain a positive balance to receive the credit. $50 minimum deposit to open, and $50 bonus does not count toward minimum deposit. Customer may select a Giving Hearts Day charity to receive a $50 donation on behalf of Gate City Bank from the list available at any Gate City Bank location or at GateCity.Bank/ShareTheLove. Donation will be made on February 11, 2021.

2Internet service and mobile carrier provider fees may apply.

3Recipient must be enrolled in uChoose Rewards® to receive points.

Dain Sullivan, Senior Content Strategist

[email protected]

701-551-8208

