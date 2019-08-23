GATE Energy Moves into Singapore as it Continues International Expansion

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy, an industry leader in oil and gas engineering, commissioning and specialty field services, announced the opening of its new Singapore office. This marks the first permanent location for the GATE Energy family of companies outside of the United States.

Since GATE Energy first opened its office in North America in 2000, it has continued to forge partnerships and attract customers from multiple sectors of the energy value chain. The new office expansion enables GATE Energy to solidify its international growth by setting roots in Singapore to support our projects and customers in South East Asia and around the world.

Today, GATE Energy employs over 400 people world-wide with offices in Texas, Louisiana, and its new home in Singapore. Lee Jordan, Chief Operating Officer at GATE Energy said, "This expansion is a direct result of our team systematically executing our strategy and vision to evolve our capabilities to better serve our global client base. The deep engineering talent pool in Singapore and our many ongoing Commissioning projects in the region mean that this was an obvious next step in the progression of our Company."

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning and specialty field services.

