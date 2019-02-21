GATE First Recipient of ISO 45001 Certification from DNV-GL in the United States

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE, LLC is proud to announce that in addition to the renewal of their ISO 9001 quality management program certification for 2019, they are also the first company in North America to be certified by DNV-GL to the ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System standard. ISO 45001 was published in March 2018 to reflect the latest global best practices for health and safety program delivery and replaces the older OHSAS 18001 standard.

Lee Jordan, GATE's COO, said, "The transition from OHSAS 18001 to ISO 45001 was an important one for us and the comprehensiveness and rigor of the DNV-GL audit process was a key part of ensuring its ultimate success. The fact that GATE is the first organization in North America that has been certified by DNV-GL to this new benchmark is a testament to the commitment and dedication of our staff and their justifiable pride in the safety and quality of the work that they provide to the global oil and gas industry."

"GATE is honored to be at the vanguard of the adoption of this new benchmark for our industry. Not only does the alignment of the ISO requirements for quality and health and safety allow us to better deliver both within a common management framework, but the greater emphasis on culture, leadership and management commitment in ISO 45001 also more closely lends itself to the environment that we strive for at GATE and so is a better standard against which to measure ourselves," Lee went on to say.

Grant Gibson, CEO and Founder, says, "Our Integrated Management System is the cornerstone of our success and must be inherent in every aspect of our day to day activities if we are to deliver projects safely, as promised, within Client specifications and in a way that positions us as the Thought Leaders and Preferred Partners in the markets that we serve."

GATE, LLC, a GATE Energy Company, is a multi-disciplinary engineering company providing full-field services from concept selection, pre-FEED, FEED, detailed design, installation, commissioning, and operations in areas of chemical systems, production chemistry, flow assurance, materials selection, integrity management, initial startup, commissioning, operations readiness, and high-risk marine operations.

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning, field services, and operations and maintenance staffing services.

