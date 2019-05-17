GateHouse Treatment and GH Recovery Solutions Announce Appointment of Samuel MacMaster, Ph.D. as Chief Science Officer

NASHUA, N.H., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GateHouse Treatment and GH Recovery Solutions, New England's premier providers of drug and alcohol treatment programs, today announced that Samuel MacMaster, Ph.D. has joined the organization as Chief Science Officer. Dr. MacMaster will join the executive management team and will be responsible for setting the scientific strategy and priorities for all GateHouse recovery programs, as well as overseeing day-to-day center operations.

"I am delighted to welcome Dr. MacMaster to the GateHouse family. As a seasoned leader and addiction industry pioneer, he will further the GateHouse mission to bring transformative recovery services and compassionate care to all our clients," said Ed McDonough, Chief Executive Officer of GateHouse Treatment. "His expertise in behavioral healthcare will be invaluable as we continue to explore the vast potential of new and underutilized therapies and treatment modalities. I am thrilled to have someone of Sam's caliber and experience join our team, and I look forward to his contributions as we expand our efforts to improve the lives of clients who have trusted us to help them in their time of need."

"Dr. MacMaster is renowned throughout the industry as a thought leader in addiction treatment, and in his new position, Sam will continue to inform our strategy through his passion, clinical vision and insights in behavioral healthcare," continued Christopher Foster, COO of GH Recovery Solutions. "He joins us at a critical time for GateHouse as we experience unprecedented organizational growth and development. I look forward to him bringing high energy to his new role as Chief Science Officer where he will continue to be a catalyst in the company's success."

Dr. MacMaster joins GateHouse from JourneyPure, which he co-founded and served as Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer. In this role, he was responsible for developing clinical programming processes and organizational metrics which allowed the organization to become one of the largest behavioral healthcare providers in the country.

Dr. MacMaster is on faculty as an associate professor at Baylor College of Medicine and a former tenured associate professor of the College of Social Work at the University of Tennessee. During his 16-year tenure at the University of Tennessee, Dr. MacMaster published a voluminous number of peer-reviewed articles on addiction and substance abuse and contributed as an evaluation consultant to countless community-based behavioral health initiatives and projects in the greater Nashville area. He received his Ph.D. in Social Welfare from Case Western Reserve University in 2001.

"I am thrilled to join GateHouse at this exciting time," said Dr. MacMaster. "Both GateHouse Treatment and GH Recovery Solutions have demonstrated a unique ability to reach clients through their passionately dedicated teams and evidence-based treatment strategies. I chose to come to GateHouse because they believe, as I do, that addiction is not an acute disease; it requires a long-term continuum of care. GateHouse understands that and is on the front line of the opioid epidemic here in New Hampshire. I look forward to continuing to grow their clinical programs and to bring transformative experiences and treatments to clients so that they can get and stay healthy for a lifetime."

About GateHouse Treatment and GH Recovery Solutions

GateHouse Treatment and GH Recovery Solutions are nationally recognized providers of drug and alcohol addiction treatment services, with facilities located in Nashua, New Hampshire. The GateHouse group offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient services, including exclusive, innovative and evidence-based treatment modalities provided by staff with unparalleled levels of dedication and compassion. For more information about GateHouse Treatment or GH Recovery Solutions, visit www.GateHouseTreatment.com or www.GHRecovery.com, call 1-888-287-7020 or email pr@gatehousetreatment.com.

