GateHouse Treatment of Tennessee Opens, Bringing Proven Addiction Recovery Methods to New Facility

GateHouse Treatment, long-time behavioral healthcare leader in the addiction treatment field, today launches a new drug and alcohol rehab center in the Nashville, TN area. Since its founding in Nashua, New Hampshire, more than ten years ago, GateHouse Treatment has continually expanded its offerings and facilities to better serve clients seeking recovery from drug or alcohol addiction.

Why Tennessee? Why Now?

Fatal overdoses recently reached a five-year record high in Tennessee, most of them opioid-related. In 2019 there were 5.3 million prescriptions filled for opioids, according to the Tennessee Department of Health; the state's population at the time was only 6.7 million. Nationwide, COVID-19 has caused a near 50-percent surge in overdoses. In the face of such overwhelming, preventable tragedy, GateHouse Treatment's founders felt this was the time and place to focus its resources.

"We cannot stand by while so many lives are being destroyed by this crisis, which is playing out right here in my backyard," said GateHouse Treatment's Chief Science Officer Dr. Samuel MacMaster, long-time Tennessee resident and national expert on substance use disorder. "GateHouse's proven drug rehab programs have been a force for recovery from addiction for so many people. We felt it was time to expand our reach and continue to fight on the front lines of the battle against drug and alcohol addiction."

With more than 30 years of experience in addiction treatment, Dr. MacMaster is a pioneer and thought leader in the behavioral health field. He has served as a tenured associate professor at the College of Social Work, University of Tennessee for 16 years, where he published more than 75 articles on addiction and substance abuse.

How Is GateHouse Treatment Different From Other Drug Rehabs?

"What sets GateHouse apart is our offering of long-term, extended care, and aftercare," said Chad Clardy, Senior VP of Clinical Outreach. "We're not just another 30-day program. We have a real community feeling, working closely with families, repairing social connections, and focusing on accountability. But it's our people, our talented group of licensed, professional clinicians and therapists, who make lasting recovery possible for our clients."

What Can You Expect as a Client Seeking Recovery?

GateHouse Treatment brings its unique blend of therapies and techniques plus years of experience with proven, evidence-based treatments to the Nashville basin. Far from limiting itself to one geographic area, the center hopes to reach potential clients from the neighboring states of Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi, and others, as well as anyone in the country seeking a remote treatment solution.

The new center offers IOP (Intensive Outpatient) and OP (Outpatient Program) levels of care and a sober living community. PHP (Partial Hospitalization Program) will be added soon.

GateHouse Treatment prides itself on offering traditional and cutting edge therapies to clients, each of whom receives a customized treatment plan. Examples of therapies and services provided at GateHouse Treatment of Tennessee include:

Individual Mental Health Counseling

Biofeedback Therapy

EMDR Trauma Therapy

Experiential Psycho-Dramas

Individual and Group Therapy

Family Program

Adventure Therapy

Alumni Program

Brainspotting

MAT (Medication-Assisted Treatment)

"GateHouse Treatment of Tennessee pledges to offer the structure, the support, and the love that our clients need to heal," said CEO Antwon Bailey, an experienced drug counselor who has held clinical and leadership positions in several other recovery centers. "Collectively, we have the experience and the capacity to honor this pledge from day one. We offer a trauma-informed, evidence-based, and eclectic mix of interventions that will meet our clients in the moment."

About GateHouse Treatment

GateHouse Treatment is a nationally recognized provider of drug and alcohol addiction treatment services, with facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire, and Nashville, Tennessee. The GateHouse group offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient services, including exclusive, innovative, and evidence-based treatment methods provided by staff with unparalleled levels of dedication and compassion. GateHouse Treatment is accredited by the Joint Commission. For more information about GateHouse Treatment, visit www.GateHouseTreatment.com.

