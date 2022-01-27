Gate.io is launching a new Market Maker Incentive Program for potential corporate partners

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through their premium services and programmes, Gate.io has become one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Now, Gate.io is launching a new competitive Market Maker Incentive Program with five major rewards, including a total prize pool worth $800,000.

Market Maker at Gate.io

A market maker is one of our most important partners on Gate.io , as the company focuses on increasing liquidity on its exchange while continuing its expansion. Gate.io supports some of the leading cryptocurrencies in the world with flexible leverage of up to 100x, a frequency of 900r/s for order placement, 5000r/s for order cancellations and support for over 300 connections through WebSocket. Therefore ensuring Gate.io to continue serving corporate and VIP clients at our maximum capability.



Market Maker Incentive Program

In order to promote Gate.io premium services, Gate.io is announcing a new Market Maker Incentive Program, where top liquidity users can enjoy various rewards ranging from 200, 000 USD in monthly prize pool money to free 30 days VIP+1 experience, interest free loans worth up to 4 mil USD, exclusive COLO services with millisecond updates and many more.

In order to participate in this campaign, all accounts on Gate.io or new accounts from other platforms must have exceeded trading volumes of 3000 BTC in 30 day spot or contract trading. Afterwards, each account can apply for VIP membership of Level 8 to Level 15 and participate in the competition.



About GIS



Gate.io Institutional Services is one of the major services of Gate.io, which covers VIP clients from around the world ranging from hedge fund firms, professional trading firms, market maker firms, and many more. Already well-established firms such as Nibbio, Tower Research, Banxa are collaborating with Gate.io, where we value each other's professional relationship and hope to further our common mission in bringing digital assets into the world.



About Gate.io

Gate.io allows blockchain enthusiasts to trade and store assets in over 1,100 of the leading cryptocurrencies for over 10 million users.The exchange offers spot, margin, futures and contract trading in addition to DeFi products through Hipo DeFi, custodial services through Wallet.io, investments through Gate Labs and its dedicated GateChain platform. The company also offers a wholly integrated suite of products such as its Startup IEO platform, NFT Magic Box marketplace, crypto loans and more.

SOURCE Gate.io