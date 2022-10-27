Gate.io Showcases its Blockchain Vision and Ecosystem at BWB 2022

MAJURO, Marshall Islands , Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, one of the world's largest and oldest cryptocurrency exchanges, attended Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB) from October 27 to 29 in the City of Busan, South Korea. At the event, Gate.io's CEO and Founder, Dr. Lin Han, introduced the Gate.io solution to connect blockchain technology to the real world with a keynote speech, and signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement with the City of Busan to joinly boost blockchain infrastructure.

Bridging Blockchain with the Real World

The keynote focused on "bridging blockchain with the real world," in which Dr. Lin Han presented Gate.io's solutions to connect blockchain with everyday life. Moreover, he also shared several key updates about the brand:

Gate.io's vision for blockchain and solutions that connect blockchain to daily life: showcasing its ecosystem of trading products and services, including digital asset payment infrastructure, asset selection, unique portfolio margin account, and more.

Globalization and compliance: the progress of Gate.io's global expansion and regulatory compliance in key regions such as Canada , Hong Kong , Malta , Lithuania , and UAE

Social responsibility and charitable commitments: Gate.io introduced Gate Charity to leverage blockchain for social impact and philanthropy worldwide.

Investment and innovation: boosting blockchain innovation through investment with Gate.io's startup incubator Gate Labs and venture capital arm Gate Ventures, focusing on Web3 and emerging decentralized infrastructure.

MoU Agreement with Busan, South Korea

The signing of the MoU represents an agreement between Gate.io and the City of Busan to jointly develop blockchain infrastructure locally, including support for establishing and operating the Busan Digital Asset Exchange. This agreement marks a new milestone in Gate.io's commitment to growing and developing the emerging blockchain industry in South Korea.

In addition, Dr. Lin Han discussed the city's blockchain initiatives in a roundtable talk with CEOs from several cryptocurrency exchanges, and Gate.io showcased its ecosystem at its exhibition booth to 20,000 attendees from around the world.

