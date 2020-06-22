Gatepath and Abilities United Become AbilityPath

"We learned that when a nonprofit's name conveys its mission, the awareness and support grow significantly, which is critical right now due to the severe underfunding of the disability service system," said Bryan Neider, CEO, AbilityPath. "With the visibility that comes from a 100 th anniversary milestone, we have an opportunity to make a bold move and introduce an identity that is more meaningful to potential partners, future donors, community members, the individuals and families we serve, and the media."

AbilityPath conveys the organization's vision—a world where people of all abilities are fully accepted, respected and included in all aspects of society. The tagline—Inspiring Inclusion—motivates others to experience the power of inclusion and to inspire them to make a fuller, more inclusive world.

World-renowned autism self-advocate and animal scientist Dr. Temple Grandin, who was the featured speaker at the organization's 100th anniversary celebration, noted, "I really like that you've changed your name to AbilityPath. I think it is important to place the emphasis on the ability—what a person can do—instead of what they are not able to do."

New Websites Launch

The new website abilitypath.org represents a powerful combination of our lifespan of services and provides an essential resource for people of all abilities to get the information they need. The website has been designed to be simple, user-friendly and comprehensive.

The AbilityPath Auxiliary website also launched today. "Since the Auxiliary was founded 70 years ago, members have volunteered hundreds of thousands of hours and raised millions of dollars for our beloved organization," said Elaine Cohen, Board Chair of AbilityPath and Auxiliary member. "This dedicated group of women has devoted an incredible amount of time to make certain that their new site launches in concert with our new brand."

The entire rebranding process and campaign is made possible by a generous grant from Graybird Foundation, a private, non-operating grant-making foundation that contributes marketing services to nonprofit organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

ABOUT ABILITYPATH

AbilityPath — formerly Gatepath + Abilities United — has been a cornerstone of the greater San Francisco Bay Area community for 100 years, providing a lifespan of support services to individuals with special needs and developmental disabilities. Our mission is to empower people of all abilities to achieve their full potential through innovative, inclusive programs and community partnerships. With educational, therapeutic, vocational and family support services, we are distinctive in providing support to an individual throughout his or her lifetime. AbilityPath is one of the largest nonprofits in the Bay Area, with a budget of $22 million and serving nearly 1,500 individuals daily at 13 locations across San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties. We collaborate with businesses, third party providers, local nonprofits and various organizations to bring the highest quality services to the children, youth and adults in our programs. Together, we are creating a world where people of all abilities are fully accepted, respected and included in all aspects of life – in the classroom, the workplace and in our communities.

