Gates Launches Next Generation ThermalPro Electric Water Pump Platform for Electrified Vehicle Applications

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions is broadening its presence in hybrid and battery electric vehicle (BEV) applications with the launch of its next-generation technology for electric water pumps (EWP) used in automotive, light commercial and heavy duty vehicles.

The Gates ThermalPro™ EWP technology is the culmination of significant investments in electronics, software, motor design and computational fluid dynamics. With more than 30 million Gates water pumps installed, these investments build upon the company's extensive heritage in OEM and aftermarket vehicle thermal management solutions.

The ThermalPro platform incorporates design advancements that enable it to cover a broad range of applications from 100 Watts up to 3 Kilowatts. The proprietary mechanical design completely isolates the electronics assembly from potential exposure to coolant fluids, significantly improving pump reliability. Importantly, the patent-pending technology also improves motor efficiency, which is critical on fully electric platforms where electric water pumps can be significant consumers of battery life.

"At Gates, we've been anticipating and investing in the exciting new market opportunity presented by the global shift to electrified transportation. Whether it's building out our extensive catalog of products for over 1,500 applications across 30 electric vehicle models, or developing advanced thermal management technologies to enable improved performance and efficiency of these highly complex systems, we are dedicated to maintaining our leadership position in both aftermarket and OEM applications," said Tom Pitstick, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of strategic planning for Gates. "The energy efficiency, performance and reliability of our next-generation ThermalPro electric water pumps are well suited for the demanding thermal management requirements of electrified vehicles and fully support our vision to provide the best solutions for our customers."

These new electric water pumps are being manufactured at Gates' North American electric water pump manufacturing facility and are available now for OEM and aftermarket applications globally.

For more information, or to contact a Gates expert, please visit www.gates.com/thermalpro.

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. For more than a century, Gates has pushed the boundaries of materials science to engineer products that exceed expectations in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets including industrial on-highway, industrial off-highway, mobility and recreation, automotive, energy and resources as well as diversified industrial. Our products are sold in more than 30 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are related to and based on management's current expectations regarding the Gates ThermalPro™ electric water pump next generation technology launch. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement should circumstances change, except as required by law.

