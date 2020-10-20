Gatestone & Co. Launches Gatestone Gives Community Initiative

TORONTO and PHOENIX , Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Gatestone & Co. (www.gatestonebpo.com), a leader in the BPO industry has announced the launch of the Gatestone Gives Community Initiative in response to the growing challenges communities face as they deal with the ongoing pandemic. There has been an alarming increase in food insecurity across the board, which is sadly affecting the wider communities in which Gatestone operates.

During this pandemic, there has been a threefold increase in some of our communities, in the number of new consumers using food banks, meaning a worrisome number of people lack access to adequate food, including not being able to afford balanced meals and, at the most extreme, going hungry. The Gatestone Gives Community Initiative will focus heavily on supporting food banks in cities where Gatestone operates, with committed financial support, along with management and employee volunteer drives through to the end of 2021. This is a global initiative contributing to geographies including North America, Central America and Asia.

Gatestone Chairman & CEO, Nicholas Wilson remarked, "Given the economic uncertainty and disruption this ongoing pandemic has wrought, it is hugely important for us to give back to the communities in which we live and work. As we see a distressing rise in food insecurity amongst our neighbors, friends and family and the many challenges food banks face in responding to the increase in demand, plus the pressures of implementing new pandemic protocols, we need to step up and provide as much support and assistance as we can. We hope our new Gatestone Gives Community Initiative, will have a positive impact on the lives of those in our local communities who need it the most and is an extension of our decades long support of such important causes."

Since 1926, Gatestone & Co. has been providing Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and contact center solutions to a variety of markets globally. Gatestone offers fully-integrated multilingual facilities, speaking over 53 languages and dialects, operating 24 x 7 x 365, located in North America, Central America and Asia. Gatestone has continued to make large investments in the latest technologies, processes, facilities, and talent to ensure the delivery of quality service and value to clients, while elevating customer satisfaction, experience and brand loyalty. Gatestone & Co. is the heartbeat of the digital experience, for more information on how Gatestone can help serve your customers better or help overcome operational challenges, learn more at www.gatestonebpo.com

