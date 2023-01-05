Gateway Foundation Announces New President & CEO

Jeremy Klemanski takes the helm of Illinois' largest addiction treatment organization

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois' largest and longest running addiction treatment non-profit, Gateway Foundation, announces Jeremy Klemanski as the organization's next President and Chief Executive Officer effective January 3, 2023. Klemanski will be joining Interim CEO Marc Turner who will stay on the Executive Team.

Jeremy Klemanski

Arla Lach, Chair of the Gateway Foundation Board of Directors, states, "Our hiring committee undertook an intense, nationwide search to find Gateway Foundation's next leader. The board unanimously agrees that Jeremy's impressive 20+ year track record will propel Gateway Foundation forward - through treatment innovation and internal strategic growth." Lach adds, "Our country faces a critical time. The pandemic accelerated substance use disorders and fentanyl-related overdoses continue to rise. Gateway Foundation is navigating this rapidly changing climate, as well as building quality programs, entering new Illinois markets where help is needed, and providing solid leadership in the industry."

Klemanski (47) brings to Gateway Foundation his understanding of addiction and mental health services and his passion for building access to quality programs, with more than 27 years of frontline behavioral health experience.

Most recently, Klemanski served as Chief Executive Officer of Helio Health and The Helio Health Foundation in Syracuse, New York. Through his skilled management, Klemanski accelerated new business expansion, growing Helio Health 1300% and expanding into several cities, including Binghamton, Rochester, Utica, Johnstown and Syracuse, furthering the organization's reach and reputation. He also created several new programs, founded the Helio Health training institute, and led multiple non-profit corporate mergers.

"My life's mission is to build behavioral health systems that foster improved access to high quality services. I am joining the Gateway Foundation team so I can build upon its existing foundation of quality services to better serve people experiencing addiction and mental health symptoms. I'm dedicated to helping all people on a path to improved health and recovery," states Jeremy Klemanski, newly appointed President and CEO of Gateway Foundation.

Before moving to Chicago to join Gateway Foundation, Klemanski was the Chair of the New York Alcohol and Substance Abuse Providers trade association; the New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, & Virgin Islands representative on the National Council for Mental Wellbeing Board of Directors; the Chair of the Omnes IPA Board; and the Excellus Blue Cross & Blue Shield Insurance Regional Board.

In the consumer sector, Klemanski was a private equity consultant specializing in the evaluation of behavioral healthcare organizations. He continues to speak and train on topics of non-profit board development, leadership, management, communications, and team development. He has also served as an independent monitor for government and private treatment programs.

Confident in the board of directors' choice, current Interim CEO Marc Turner states, "I look forward to assisting Jeremy in making a successful transition into his role with Gateway. I'm confident his skillset and commitment to the field of addiction treatment will further the mission and strategic plans of Gateway Foundation."

In the months ahead, Klemanski will visit each of Gateway's 16 addiction treatment facilities to meet with staff members, patients, and alumni in recovery, as well as identify new opportunities that support a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient care unique to each community.

Klemanski earned an M.B.A. from the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University and completed his undergraduate degree at the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute.

A New Jersey native, Klemanski, his wife Lauren, and their two young children are relocating to Chicago from Upstate New York. His oldest daughter is a student at William and Mary College in Virginia.

About Gateway Foundation:

Gateway Foundation is Illinois' largest statewide provider of addiction treatment services for clients diagnosed with co-occurring mental health disorders. For over 50 years, Gateway Foundation's professional clinicians helped one million families recover from substance use disorders by developing personalized plans to treat the underlying causes of their addiction. 24-hour hotline 855-925-GATE (4283) | www.gatewayfoundation.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Orly Telisman, 312.375.1230, [email protected]

Patricia Kemp, 313-220-3335, [email protected]

SOURCE Gateway Foundation