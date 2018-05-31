Gateway Foundation Director Receives Top Honor for Addiction Treatment

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois-based Gateway Foundation (gatewayfoundation.org) announces that Karen Wolownik Albert, Executive Director of Gateway Foundation Lake Villa, is the 2018 recipient of the prestigious Dr. C. Vincent Bakeman Memorial Award.

Each year, the Award is given to a noteworthy Illinois leader fighting substance abuse.

"Karen is beyond deserving of this recognition," says Tom Britton, President/CEO of Gateway Foundation. "Karen is -- and has been -- at the forefront of implementing advancements, improving quality of care, building partnerships and integrating best practices in substance use disorder treatment."

Named after Dr. C. Vincent Bakeman, a pioneer and visionary in addiction treatment and prevention, the award celebrates work done by Illinois leaders in the substance abuse services field. Recipients demonstrate dedication to addiction and mental health services, have a clear vision for the field's future and communicate that vision, and are dedicated to advancing behavioral healthcare.

Wolownik Albert, with 20+ years of behavioral health experience, spent her career in a variety of outpatient and residential settings. In 2016, as a member of the Lake County Opioid Initiative, she assisted in developing A Way Out - a Lake County, Illinois Law Assisted Deflection Program designed to fast-track people needing treatment. In just over two years, nearly 450 people accessed treatment services through A Way Out.

"Hundreds of people die every day from overdoses, accidents and other health conditions related to their struggle with a Substance Use Disorder," says Wolownik Albert. "We have more work to do in connecting people to treatment, but I am fortunate to work with passionate and dedicated colleagues across the state, who share this mission."

About Gateway Alcohol & Drug Treatment: Since 1968 our goal has been straightforward: to help clients get their life back on track and achieve a life of sobriety, free from drug use and symptoms of mental illness, that is productive, socially responsible, and healthy. Gateway Foundation is the largest nonprofit treatment provider in the country that specializes in the treatment of substance use disorders, providing treatment for men, women, adolescents, and clients diagnosed with co-occurring mental health disorders. Gateway's professional clinicians help thousands of individuals successfully complete treatment by developing a personalized plan that treats the underlying causes of substance abuse—not just addiction to drugs or alcohol.

