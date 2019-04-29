Gateway Health Adds Healthcare Industry Veterans to Executive Leadership Team

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Health, a managed care organization focused on the total health of its members, today announced the addition of four executives to its senior leadership team. The new hires bring decades of substantive industry experience from healthcare companies such as Aetna, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna.

The new additions follow the appointment of President and CEO Cain A. Hayes in November 2018. Hayes joined Gateway Health from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota where he served as President and COO of the Health Business. At Gateway, Hayes is focused on purposeful growth and addressing social determinants of health for the company's more than 500,000 members.

"Our industry tends to focus more on healthcare than on health. Factors like zip code, access to nutritious food and housing play a significant role in a higher incidence of chronic conditions, especially in racially and ethnically diverse communities," said Hayes. "This group of leaders will play a key role in helping Gateway achieve its mission of improving the lives of our members through addressing 'total health', including the social influencers that impact health outcomes. Gateway Health is committed to making a positive impact on our communities, accelerating our rate of innovation and improving the health and well-being of our members."

New Gateway Health executives include:

Glenn Pomerantz, M.D., Senior Vice President, Health Services

Dr. Pomerantz joins Gateway Health with a rich history of experience in driving performance improvement and financial discipline in medical and quality operations at established managed care organizations. Most recently, Dr. Pomerantz served as the Chief Medical Officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and held medical leadership roles at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Aetna and Cigna.



At Gateway, Dr. Pomerantz will oversee Care Management, Clinical Innovation, Pharmacy, Quality/Stars, Provider Relations and Network Management.

Ellen Duffield, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer

Duffield brings over 20 years of strategic planning and implementation experience from a wide variety of operational roles in health plan and technology solutions. She joins Gateway Health from DST Health Solutions, where she served as President. Prior to DST, she held senior leadership positions at Visiant Health Solutions, OptumRx and Anthem.

At Gateway, Duffield will be responsible for overseeing core operations, including Member Services, Claims, Operational Excellence, Data and Analytics, and Information Technology.

Brian Dobbins, Senior Vice President, Markets

With more than 25 years of industry experience, Dobbins brings a wealth of knowledge from leading large regional segments for national health plans throughout the country. He comes to Gateway Health from Evolent Health, where he served as Market President for their Fort Myers, Florida-based business segment. Prior to Evolent Health, he held a wide variety of executive positions with organizations including Aetna.

At Gateway, Dobbins will lead both the Medicaid and Medicare lines of business.

Phil Barr, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief of Staff

With a strong focus on innovation and data-driven decision making, Barr's experience includes significant financial and operational turnarounds in addition to leading strategic planning, growth, go-to-market, sales, marketing and communications functions. Previously, he served as Vice President of Growth for Clover Health and held leadership roles at CareCentrix, Aetna and American Express.

At Gateway, Barr will lead Enterprise Strategy, Business Development, Corporate Planning, Brand, Marketing and Communications.

"The addition of these executives rounds out the talented leadership team that will further enhance Gateway Health's standing as a leading managed care organization," said Hayes.

About Gateway Health

Gateway Health is a leading managed care organization that believes total health and wellness cannot be attained by simply providing access to health care. In addition to physical health, Gateway Health addresses behavioral health and socioeconomic challenges of nearly 550,000 members across Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Delaware, and West Virginia. Gateway Health's 1,800 associates focus on enhancing the lives of plan members through innovative care models and tailored approaches to health management, delivered in partnership with a robust network of more than 80,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. On a broader scale, Gateway Health is embedded in neighborhoods, providing meaningful programs and outreach to the community-at-large. Meeting members where they are, coupled with a commitment to treating the whole person is what enables each of them to say, "I'm Good with Gateway."

