Gateway Health Kicks Off a New Monthly Virtual Discussion Series
July 30 event will discuss the effect of COVID-19 on local communities
Jul 28, 2020, 13:35 ET
WHO: Gateway Health, a leading managed care organization focused on the total
health of its members.
WHAT: Virtual Discussion: The Effect of COVID-19 on Underserved Communities
Featured speakers include:
- Glenn Pomerantz, MD, Senior Vice President of Health Services at Gateway Health
- Anita Edwards, MD, Medical Director at Gateway Health
- David Saunders, Director of the PA Office of Health Equity
- Carolina DiGiorgio, Esq., CEO of Congreso
- Jerome Gloster, MD, MS, CEO of Primary Care Health Services, Inc.
This event is free and open to all. Registration is required.
WHEN: Thursday, July 30, 2020
11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WHERE: Attendees can register for this event and access the webinar by visiting:
https://bit.ly/GatewayVirtualDiscussion, or join by phone: 415-655-0002
(Event Number: 132 692 6194)
WHY: The disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underserved communities has highlighted the health inequalities that exist in the country. During this discussion, Gateway Health and community partners take a closer look at the effects of the pandemic on the lives of those in our local neighborhoods.
Gateway Health knows that caring for the whole person is critical to empowering people to live healthier lives. With this in mind, this event will identify ways to encourage positive change.
About Gateway Health
At Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.
