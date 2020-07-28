Gateway Health Kicks Off a New Monthly Virtual Discussion Series

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Gateway Health, a leading managed care organization focused on the total health of its members.

health of its members.

Virtual Discussion: The Effect of COVID-19 on Underserved Communities

Featured speakers include:



Glenn Pomerantz, MD, Senior Vice President of Health Services at Gateway Health

, MD, Senior Vice President of Health Services at Gateway Health



Anita Edwards, MD, Medical Director at Gateway Health

, MD, Medical Director at Gateway Health



David Saunders, Director of the PA Office of Health Equity

, Director of the PA Office of Health Equity



Carolina DiGiorgio, Esq., CEO of Congreso

, CEO of Congreso



Jerome Gloster, MD, MS, CEO of Primary Care Health Services, Inc.

This event is free and open to all. Registration is required.

Thursday, July 30, 2020

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Attendees can register for this event and access the webinar by visiting:

https://bit.ly/GatewayVirtualDiscussion, or join by phone: 415-655-0002

(Event Number: 132 692 6194)

WHY: The disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underserved communities has highlighted the health inequalities that exist in the country. During this discussion, Gateway Health and community partners take a closer look at the effects of the pandemic on the lives of those in our local neighborhoods.

Gateway Health knows that caring for the whole person is critical to empowering people to live healthier lives. With this in mind, this event will identify ways to encourage positive change.

About Gateway Health

At Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.

