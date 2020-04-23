Gateway Health, PA Clinical Network Agree to New Value-Based Contract for Community and Rural Practices

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Health Plan, Inc. ("Gateway"), a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the "total health" of its members, and the PA Clinical Network, Pennsylvania's only statewide physician-led clinically integrated network, today announced they have agreed to a new value-based contract.

"As a community-focused health plan, Gateway has a patient-centered care philosophy that is built on a foundation of integrated care models," said Glenn Pomerantz, M.D., Senior Vice President of Health Services. "By combining the clinical expertise, best practices, and resources of the PA Clinical Network's affiliated providers with our team at Gateway, we are confident our members will continue to have positive long-term health outcomes."

This new effort between Gateway and the PA Clinical Network aims to:

Enable smaller, independent community and rural based practices to participate in Gateway's value-based programs.

Offer performance driven incentives for providers to deliver high-quality care and better outcomes for Gateway members in a cost-effective manner.

Provide Gateway members with access to an ever expanding network of solo and group provider practices throughout the state of Pennsylvania .

"We are excited to be working with Gateway to increase quality of care, address the burden of healthcare costs, and increase patient satisfaction," said Jaan Sidorov, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of the PA Clinical Network. "Gateway has a long standing reputation for their holistic approach to member service. Our physicians of the PA Clinical Network are well aware of this history and welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Gateway. We look forward to providing superior value-based care and improved population health status."

In addition to providing strategic guidance in value-based systems of care for its participating physicians, the PA Clinical Network also works at the community practice level to achieve the Triple Aim of higher quality, optimum cost, and enhanced patient experience.

About Gateway Health

Gateway Health is a leading managed care organization that believes total health and wellness cannot be attained by simply providing access to health care. In addition to physical health, Gateway Health addresses behavioral health and socioeconomic challenges for members in 37 Pennsylvania counties. Gateway Health's associates focus on enhancing the lives of plan members through innovative care models and tailored approaches to health management, delivered in partnership with a robust network of more than 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also embedded in neighborhoods, providing meaningful programs and outreach to the community at-large.

PA Clinical Network

The PA Clinical Network has been built by and for independent Pennsylvania physicians, equips over 50 private practices with 150 providers across Pennsylvania with expertise, resources, and tools that support success in the new reality of value-based healthcare. If offers the HealthEC Population Health Platform, ranked "Best in KLAS" by KLAS Research, supports better outcomes and builds a data-driven case for value-based payments while promoting well-coordinated, patient-centered care. Its physician leadership team understands the benefits of autonomy to private practices and their patients. The CIN is supported by the Pennsylvania Medical Society and its Care Centered Collaborative.

