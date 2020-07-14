Gateway Health Welcomes Ja'Ron Bridges as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

"Ja'Ron will be instrumental in achieving our financial goals, as well as fostering the professional growth and development of our dedicated Finance team," said Cain Hayes, President & CEO of Gateway Health. "His vast experience in managing high-performing teams and driving companies toward strong operating results will be a true asset to our organization as we continue to strengthen Gateway Health's financial performance."

Ja'Ron is joining Gateway Health from Highmark Health, where he most recently served as Vice President of Financial Strategy, Planning and Analysis. At Highmark Health, he was responsible for leading and developing highly advanced economic modeling across the organization to help guide major strategic programs.

Among his many milestones and accomplishments, he supervised a redesign and optimization of Highmark Health's enterprise-wide financial planning and reporting processes. With these enhancements, the team was able to better support key operations-related decisions and increase his functional area's alignment with the overall company strategy.

As part of his commitment to growing a "People First" culture, Ja'Ron also led the development of an associate engagement strategy for all 2,000+ Finance team members at Highmark Health. These efforts included the launch of a talent engagement council to specifically address opportunities and create solutions designed around the needs of the Finance team.

Prior to his time at Highmark Health, Ja'Ron held various financial leadership positions at industry-leading organizations, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Chrysler.

"Gateway Health has a well-respected reputation as being a community-focused organization that goes beyond caring for not just the physical health of its members, but their overall health. This incredible sense of service and dedication to addressing the social determinants of health resonated with me and attracted me to the company," said Ja'Ron. "I look forward to supporting Gateway Health's mission to care for the whole person while also working with the leadership team to make the organization an employer of choice in the region."

About Gateway Health

SOURCE Gateway Health Plan