Gateway to the Brand - 2020 Acura ILX Arrives in Dealerships

Just a year ago, Acura completed a design transformation of its lineup – introducing a significantly updated ILX with sportier styling, standard AcuraWatch™ technology as well as updated cabin tech, including available Apple CarPlay ® and Android Auto™ integration. In the first eight months of 2019, ILX has picked up more than nine points of retail segment share 1 and captures the largest percentage of sales from under-35 buyers of any model in the premium compact sedan segment.

Additionally, for the past two years, ILX has earned the top spot in Kelly Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own rankings among entry-luxury cars, indicative of the Acura brand's strong reputation for high quality and strong value retention.

2020 ILX

The 2020 Acura ILX is available with three distinct packages: Premium, Technology and the popular A-Spec sport appearance package – each powered by a 201-horsepower (SAE net), 2.4-liter, DOHC i-VTEC™ engine and quick-shifting 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (8DCT) with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Every 2020 ILX receives an EPA fuel economy rating of 24/34/28 mpg (city/highway/combined)4.

Additionally, all 2020 ILX models come equipped with the AcuraWatch™ suite of active safety and driver-assistive technologies, which includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW).

2020 ILX Key Features Include:

2.4-liter direct-injected 16-valve DOHC i-VTEC™ engine

8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (8DCT) with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters

Standard AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies

Available On-Demand Multi-Use Display™ (ODMD™ 2.0) interface with 7-inch lower touchscreen and Apple CarPlay ® and Android Auto™ integration

Driver 2-way power lumbar control

Front and rear sport seats (with available high-contrast piping and stitching)

Silver-finished dash trim with chrome insert

Machine-finished ignition button

Premium interior including available Milano leather-wrapped steering wheel with Euro-style stitching and Milano leather seats with high-contrast piping and stitching

Acura 7-element Acura Jewel Eye™ LED headlights and LED taillights

17-inch split 5-spoke alloy wheels with trim-specific finishes

7 exterior color options: Premium colors include: Majestic Black Pearl, Performance Red Pearl, Canyon Bronze Metallic and A-Spec-exclusive Apex Blue Pearl. Additional exterior colors include: Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic and Modern Steel Metallic.

Interior color options: Espresso, along with Graystone and Ebony. Exclusive A-Spec interior colors include Ebony and Red, both with black Ultrasuede™ inserts

2020 ILX A-Spec Features:

A-Spec exclusive 18-inch wheel with aggressive design and Shark Grey finish

Front grille and lower fascia with dark chrome trim

LED fog lights

Dark treatment headlights and taillights

Gloss-black decklid spoiler

Graphite-silver dash accent with chrome insert

A-Spec badged steering wheel with contrast stitching and aluminum sport pedals

Sport seats finished in A-Spec exclusive Ebony or Red leather with black Ultrasuede® center panels and high-contrast stitching

Exclusive A-Spec exterior color: Apex Blue Pearl; Interior colors include Ebony and Red, both with black Ultrasuede™ insert

Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

Trim MSRP1 MSRP

Including $995

Destination Charge EPA MPG Rating

(city/highway/

combined)2 ILX $25,900 $26,995 24/34/28 ILX with Premium Package $27,750 $28,745 24/34/28 ILX with Technology Package $29,650 $30,645 24/34/28 ILX A-Spec with Premium Package $29,750 $30,745 24/34/28 ILX A-Spec with Technology Package $31,650 $32,645 24/34/28

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com. Follow Acura on social media at Acura.us/SocialChannels.

1 Based on Urban Science DataHub™ retail sales in premium compact car segment 2019CYTD Aug.

2 Based on Strategic Vision New Vehicle Owner Survey 2018 Wave 1-4

3 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, $995 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

4 Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, and other factors.

