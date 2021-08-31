GatherContent Adds Integrations to Help Streamline MarTech Stacks

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GatherContent, the Content Operations platform that brings together people, process and technology, today announced that it has added and deepened integrations to help customers streamline their MarTech stack experience. New integrations include Gatsby and Netlify, and deepened integrations include Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), Drupal, Slack, Vercel and Zapier.

GatherContent allows customers to seamlessly integrate the product with their technology stack through integrations , API, and headless capabilities. This gives companies flexibility when it comes to multi-channel publishing, and connecting GatherContent to production and project management workflows.

Gartner's 2020 Marketing Technology Survey found that marketers only use 58% of their martech stack's full breadth of capabilities because they have trouble with cross-functional collaboration, deal with a "sprawling array" of martech solutions.

"GatherContent is the glue that connects these other platforms together," said Angus Edwardson, Co-Founder and VP of Product of GatherContent. "Our goal is to allow GatherContent to easily slide into existing marketing workflows with as few barriers as possible."

In addition to the new and deepened integrations, GatherContent has built more libraries on its API, including JavaScript helper libraries using Jamstack technology. This makes it easier for developers to build on top of GatherContent and create seamless integrations with their existing MarTech stack that includes their CMS, CRM, and SEO tools, among others.

"Marketing technology stacks are getting more cluttered, but when connected together in a way that makes sense, the result is better content, produced faster and with reduced risk," said Edwardson.

About GatherContent

GatherContent is a Content Operations platform that brings together people, process and technology. GatherContent has helped thousands of businesses save time and money, improve content quality, and reduce regulatory risk. The platform replaces the broken status quo of docs, spreadsheets, shared drives, and emails. These tools weren't designed to manage high volume content production and workflow when many stakeholders are involved. Recognized as a Content Distribution Leader, Creation High Performer in G2's Summer 2021 report, GatherContent is free to try, quick to set up and very easy to use. Learn more at https://gathercontent.com/ .

