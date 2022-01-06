GATHERED FOODS, MAKERS OF GOOD CATCH® PLANT-BASED SEAFOOD, LAUNCH FIRST-TO-MARKET US-MADE PLANT-BASED SALMON BURGERS

The new Plant-Based Salmon Burgers deliver on the best part of salmon: its delicate texture and mild-yet-rich flavor, adding a juicy touch of citrus to round out its flavor profile. At 16g of plant protein per serving, the Good Catch Plant-Based Salmon Burger is a delicious easy meal to prepare without the unwanted fishy smell once cooked. Whether you want to break out the good buns and make a classic salmon burger, drop it on top of a kale Caesar or even make plant-based curry salmon mac and cheese, the recipe options are endless.

"Culinary innovation is at the forefront of everything we create at Good Catch and this new salmon will be an absolute game-changer in the market that boasts incredible flavor and texture," said Chad Sarno, Co-Founder & Chief Culinary Officer at Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch. "We are excited to see consumer response to our Plant-Based Salmon Burgers, which provides a convenient meal solution without the harm."

This new offering from Good Catch will be available through a new partnership with United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), North America's largest natural and organic grocery wholesale distributor. Through distribution centers across the country, UNFI will help Good Catch reach a wide variety of retailers and consumers eager to try a new plant-based seafood option. These retail partners will be crucial to the continued expansion of Good Catch's distribution footprint. Additionally, brand fans and customers alike can purchase these Plant-Based Salmon Burgers directly online from Good Catch's growing ecommerce platform at shop.goodcatchfoods.com.

"With the launch of our Plant-Based Salmon Burgers, we are thrilled to add a delicious new seafood category to our growing product lineup of plant-based offerings," said Christine Mei, CEO of Gathered Foods. "Through our distribution partnership with UNFI and availability of this product directly on our ecommerce website, we have the opportunity to reach a wider net of consumers and brand fans through the introduction of this new, delicious product offering."

Last year was an incredibly successful year for Good Catch. The brand continued to grow its market footprint through new, bold distribution alignments including Plant-Based Deli-Style Tuna at Whole Foods Market nationwide; its Plant-Based Classic Fish Burgers in a signature menu item called The Gulf at Bareburger; and a limited-time offering of its Breaded Plant-Based Fish Fillets and Plant-Based Crab Cakes as the first plant-based offerings at Long John Silver's. Additionally, the brand announced its first wholesale partnership with BJ's Wholesale Club to offer its Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes and expanded distribution of its Frozen Breaded line in Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. Most recently, Chris Kerr, Co-Founder and Executive Chair and Chad Sarno, Co-Founder and Chief Culinary Officer, were chosen as Global Visionaries by UBS, the world's premier wealth management firm, for their efforts to preserve and protect the planet's resources through plant-based seafood. Ending the year on a high note, Good Catch was named PETA's 2021 Company of the Year, affirming the brand's commitment to preserving our ocean's resources.

Good Catch now offers a portfolio of ten product offerings, consisting of a line of shelf-stable Plant-Based Tuna and frozen lines of appetizers and entrées, including breaded offerings such as Plant-Based Fish Fillets, Fish Sticks, and Crab Cakes. Good Catch products are protein-packed and dairy-free and include the company's proprietary six-legume blend (peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans), achieving a texture that mimics the flakiness of seafood without GMOs, mercury, or environmental toxins. To learn more about the Good Catch mission and full range of product offerings, visit goodcatchfoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Good Catch

Named PETA's 2021 Company of the Year, Good Catch is a chef-driven brand developing flavorful, plant-based seafood founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno. Good Catch plant-based seafood products offer the taste, texture, and eating experience of seafood without harming the environment. Good Catch products include single-serve, ready-to-eat pouches of Plant-Based Tuna, frozen Plant-Based Fish Burgers, Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes and Plant-Based Thai Style Fish Cakes, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets and Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes, and are available in retailers and food service partners across 23 countries and 3 continents, with wider distribution planned. Stay tuned for more retail and food service news, plus more exciting product launches soon! Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook and Instagram .

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, is an innovative food company focused on propelling change through plant-based alternatives. United by a love of good food, plant-based eating, and animal welfare, Gathered Foods is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating craveworthy plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everybody in between. Chris Kerr, Co-Founder and Executive Chair and Chad Sarno, Co-Founder and Chief Culinary Officer, were chosen as Global Visionaries in 2021 by UBS, the world's premier wealth management firm, for their efforts to preserve and protect the planet's resources through plant-based seafood. Visit GatheredFoods.com for more information.

