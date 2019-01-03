Gathering Quality Pharmaceutical Excipients from Around the World, PharmaExcipients China 2019 Helps the Chinese Pharmaceutical Industry Achieve Comprehensive Upgrading

Laws and regulations of many countries have placed higher requirements on pharmaceutical companies and pharmaceutical excipient suppliers in recent years, to ensure the quality and safety of pharmaceutical excipients. The relevant policies for the generic drug quality and efficacy consistency evaluation, information registration of APIs, excipients, and pharmaceutical packaging materials, and related review and approval , etc. introduced in China in recent years have made clear the primary responsibility of the preparation enterprises for the selection of pharmaceutical excipients, which means that excipient enterprises shall be fully subject to the review of preparation enterprises so as to obtain recognition thereof and achieve development and innovation. Driven by the policies, the promotion and application of the new products, new dosage forms, and new processes will bring broad markets for new pharmaceutical excipients.

Implementation of China's new policy for related review will be a life-or-death test for preparation, pharmaceutical excipient, and pharmaceutical packaging material enterprises, and largely increase requirements for responsibilities and technology of enterprises. Some Chinese enterprises engaging in pharmaceutical excipients and pharmaceutical packaging materials are actively adjusting and reforming to improve product quality and ensure pharmaceutical product quality and safety. Additionally, more preparation enterprises have generated urgent needs for quality excipient manufacturers.

Gathering Chinese and overseas industry giants, and guiding structure upgrade of excipient enterprises

PharmaExcipients China has gradually become more specialized, regulated, and large-scale over the five years accompanying the excipient industry, and has become a platform for the annual gathering, exchange, and close cooperation between practitioners in the Chinese excipient industry and their peers. CPhI China attracted 60,744 visits of visitors from 120 countries and regions during the 2018 exhibition; in particular, the visits of overseas visitors showed explosive growth to reach 15,329, growing by over 50% compared to 2017, most of which were from the main countries that the Chinese excipients are exported to: the U.S., Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. Numerous exhibitors expanded their booths owing to the good exhibition results.

As a global leading pharmaceutical excipient supplier, Shanghai Colorcon Coating Technology Co., Ltd. has cooperated with CPhI. "In the CPhI China this year, Colorcon displayed many new products such as Opadry® QX and Nutrafinish, and brought better choices to customers to help them increase film coating production efficiency and accelerate product marketing; and we also shared with customers about Colorcon's quality management system and products' regulation compliance, as well as provided solutions and relevant services for customers' products to enter the Chinese market. Furthermore, staff from Colorcon Asia-Pacific conducted in-depth exchanges with customers from different regions, to learn about customer needs and develop targeted solutions. Thanks to CPhI for providing a professional platform that draws us closer to customers!" commented Wendy Chen, the Senior Marketing Manager of Colorcon.

PharmaExcipients China 2019 has attracted over 100 Chinese and overseas high-end excipient enterprises such as BASF, Colorcon, Lubrizol, DuPont, Meggle, JRS, Kerry, and Avantor to join. The exhibition is a bridge that connects the international market, expands the industrial chain, and drives the industry forward. Exhibitors have found more international partners and international well-known enterprises, enhanced their visibility, and promoted their overall value via this platform.

Conferences and activities in multiple forms, exhibition experiences on a deeper level

80+ specialized forums, conferences, and activities will be held at the exhibition for the exhibitors and visitors, wherein, Pharmaceutical Excipients Development Forum 2019 will gather 200+ researchers and purchasers from the pharmaceutical enterprises to participate on site; IPEC's front-line experts, ICH experts, pharmacopeia experts, and authority figures from Chinese and overseas regulators, industry associations, research institutes, pharmaceutical product R&D enterprises, pharmaceutical product manufacturers, and pharmaceutical excipient enterprises will also gather there, to analyze updates of excipient guidelines of different countries, and discuss the application of new excipients in preparation development. The forum will discuss hierarchical administration, quality control technical requirements, excipient supply chain management, and the importance of quality agreements of preparation enterprises and pharmaceutical excipients, as well as explain and exchange on how to conduct related review and approval, how to change excipients for marketed preparations, and other industry hot topics, to help excipient enterprises integrate into the global industry chain.

The CPhI China Pharmaceutical Excipients Discovery Tour led by industry experts will provide specialized explanations and optimize the interaction between exhibitors and visitors to embrace a new era of development by helping enterprises locate quality suppliers more quickly and more effectively, obtain the opportunities to exchange on the latest information and dynamics of the industry, achieve win-win cooperation in the industry, and boost China's generic drug consistency evaluation.

