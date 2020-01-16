Gatling Extends Bear Deposit 750 m West and 500 m towards surface with 11.2 g/t Au over 5.0 m

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV: GTR, OTC: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) is pleased to report that drilling has extended the Bear deposit by 500 meters up plunge from its main body of mineralization and by nearly one kilometer to the west near surface (Figures 1 and 2). Drill hole GTR-19-023 intersected 11.2 g/t Au over 5.0 meters while hole GTR-19-022 encountered 8.3 g/t Au over 2.0 meters and 5.1 g/t Au over 3.0 meters within 150 meters of surface (Table 1).

Deposit Extended by Large Step Out : The Bear deposit – one of three gold deposits at Larder – has been extended 750 meters west and 500 meters up plunge by hole GTR-19-023

: The Bear deposit – one of three gold deposits at Larder – has been extended 750 meters west and 500 meters up plunge by hole GTR-19-023 Continuity and High-Grade Mineralization Between Deposits : Holes GTR-19-023 and GTR-19-022 were drilled between the Bear and Cheminis deposits. Excellent widths and grades were encountered in this important target area, which has little to no past drill information.

: Holes GTR-19-023 and GTR-19-022 were drilled between the Bear and Cheminis deposits. Excellent widths and grades were encountered in this important target area, which has little to no past drill information. Drill Results Indicate Mineralization Extends Up Plunge Much Closer to Surface. Previous operators had interpreted that the Bear Lake Fault offset the upper limits of the Bear deposit. This new drilling demonstrates that while the fault does exist, there is little to no offset and that mineralization can be accurately projected up plunge towards surface.

Further assay results are anticipated for drilling completed at near surface targets at Cheminis and Fernland zone extensions. Drilling continues to focus on proving that mineralization between the Fernland, Cheminis and Bear deposits are part of a continuous, multi-lens system with a strike length greater than four kilometers (Figure 3).

Dale Ginn, COO, stated "We have further extended the Bear deposit – this time nearly one kilometer west and much closer to surface. The new holes encountered strong grades and widths and are particularly important because the plunge direction of the mineralized lenses is becoming predictable, which in turn help us to target further expansions."

Table 1. Drill Hole Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone GTR-19-022 193.0 195.0 2.0 8.3 South Sediment

327.0 330.0 3.0 5.1 Ultramafic GTR-19-023 264.0 269.0 5.0 11.2 Ultramafic GTR-19-025 177.0 178.0 1.0 2.5 South Sediment

414.0 417.0 3.0 1.7 South Volcanic GTR-19-028 283.5 286.5 3.0 2.1 Ultramafic GTR-19-032 350.6 352.0 1.4 1.4 South Volcanic

358.0 359.0 1.0 1.2 South Volcanic

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

