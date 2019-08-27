Gatling Reports High-Grade Surface Sample Results at Kir Vit, Larder Gold Project, Ontario

High-Grade Gold at Surface. Gatling's 2019 surface exploration program has been primarily focused on the Kir Vit zone. The program has collected samples from historical trenches, pits, and multiple exposed outcrops. High-grade gold has been recovered along the altered volcanic contact with both the syenite intrusion and conglomerate units. Sample values include 7.0 g/t Au and 6.7 g/t Au.





Geological Understanding of the Kir Vit. The historical work completed on the property was extremely well documented and aided in Gatling's 2019 surface program. From this comprehensive work completed thus far, Gatling has been able to establish that both intrusive style mineralization and Timiskaming conglomerate mineralization is present at the Kir Vit zone. Proximal to both mineralized trends are altered mafic volcanic rocks that also show indication of late stage mineralization as well as hydrothermal alteration (Figure 2).





Large Hydrothermal Footprint. Multiple alteration assemblages have been identified in the field that indicate a large hydrothermal footprint. Alteration encountered thus far includes sericite, albite, epidote, silica, hematite and carbonate.





Proximity to Existing Resources. The Kir Vit zone has displayed multiple similarities to nearby deposits including the Porphyry style mineralization at Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver deposit (Figure 1). The current exploration target is approximately 10 kilometers south east of Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver deposit, which has an indicated mineral resource of 1,461,000 oz Au at 6.62 g/t Au with 56,006,000 lbs. Cu at 0.37% Cu (6,870,000 t) and an Inferred resource of 712,000 oz Au at 4.85 g/t Au with 32,218,000 lbs. Cu at 0.32% Cu (4,570,000 t). 1





Drilling Program Underway. Gatling is using all of the collected data to help with planning of the current 3,500-meter drill program that is underway at the Kir Vit zone. Initial drilling has exposed heavily altered syenites, altered volcanics, quartz-carbonate breccia patches and multiple lenses of conglomerate. Gatling will provide assay results as they come in.

Table 1. Summary of surface samples collected by Gatling Exploration from the Kir Vit zone

Surface

Sample Type Zone Au (g/t) Lithology Description Grab Kir Vit 7.0 Mafic Volcanic Strong sericite-hematite alteration with 2% pyrite

mineralization Grab Kir Vit 6.7 Mafic Volcanic Strong hematite-ankerite-silica alteration with 5%

pyrite mineralization Grab Kir Vit 1.2 Conglomerate Matrix supported with strong silica-hematite

alteration, and jasper clasts within Grab Kir Vit 1.0 Conglomerate Matrix supported conglomerate with moderate

silica alteration Grab Kir Vit 1.0 Syenite Strong sericite altered syenite with >5% pyrite

mineralization Grab Kir Vit 0.8 Mafic Volcanic Moderate sericite-albite alteration with 1% pyrite

mineralization Grab Kir Vit 0.8 Syenite Moderate silica-hematite-sericite-albite altered

syenite Grab Kir Vit 0.5 Conglomerate Matrix supported with moderate hematite-silica

alteration, oxidation features and >5% pyrite

mineralization Grab Kir Vit 0.4 Conglomerate Matrix supported with moderate silica alteration

and multiple jasper clasts Grab Kir Vit 0.4 Mafic Volcanic Weak to moderate silica alteration with quartz-

calcite veinlets throughout and 1% pyrite

mineralization

QA/QC

Surface samples are collected in the field at the Larder Gold project site and divided into 2 samples. One sample is sent ActLabs in Timmins, Ontario for assay and the other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

SOURCE Gatling Exploration Inc.