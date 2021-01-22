Gauge Capital Closes Gauge Capital III at $800 million

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gauge Capital ("Gauge"), a leading middle market private equity firm, announces the closing of its third fund with an oversubscribed first and final close of $800 million in commitments. The Gauge Capital team is the largest investor in the fund and represents over 25% of the committed capital. Ropes & Gray LLP served as counsel.

About Gauge Capital ( www.gaugecapital.com )



Gauge Capital is a private equity firm that partners with owners, managers, and equity stakeholders of successful middle market companies to maximize their potential. Gauge focuses on investing in growing services and technology-enabled companies in the business and consumer, healthcare, industrial, government and food sectors. For more information, please contact Andrew Peix, Managing Director, Business Development at [email protected] .

Andrew Peix

Managing Director, Business Development

Gauge Capital

(p) 682-334-5781 (c) 617-962-9037

[email protected]

www.gaugecapital.com

SOURCE Gauge Capital

Related Links

https://gaugecapital.com/

