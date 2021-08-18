Gaugr and Strategic Vision sign partnership to power technology with psychology, optimizing how CX is Gauged.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Vision, global leaders in understanding human behavior and decision-making across a spectrum of categories, has partnered with Gaugr, developers of an engaging and easy-to-use feedback platform. This partnership enables Strategic Vision to infuse the Gauge with globally-tested metrics proven to capture the customer's emotional response to an experience, accurately predicting future behavior and maximizing customer commitment, advocacy, and loyalty.

GAUGR INFOMERCIAL: "Dont Just Like It, Gauge it..!" STRATEGIC VISION LOGO

Strategic Vision has invested in Gaugr to develop its enhanced customer experience platform, incorporating Strategic Vision's ValueCentered Psychology into Gaugr's simple, visually engaging UI that quickly captures critical measures of the success (or failure) of a customer's experience. Strategic Vision President Alexander Edwards will join Gaugr's board of directors while Strategic Vision will take a minority interest in the Gaugr company as a sign of the dedication both organizations have to this effort.

Strategic Vision Senior Vice President, Chris Chaney said, "The Gaugr tool combined with Strategic Vision's proven ValueCentered psychology is a sexy, game-changing, opportunity to rock the research world." Gaugr CEO Anthony Jones notes that this combination "is the disruptive solution that the consumer analytics market has been waiting for. Instead of a few 'nice to know' bits of information, we can help organizations strategically Gauge everything!"

Gaugr is a black owned data analytics software company operated by Co-Founders Anthony Jones (CEO), Gary Archer (CMO) and Omari Wicker (CTO), who have a combined 40+ years in the entertainment industry, where they conceptualized and created the Gaugr feedback system. Gaugr was formed to meet the needs of music industry executives to be able to share digital, descriptive feedback on artist material in a localized and efficient manner. Both were accomplished entrepreneurs in their respective careers before launching the evolution of the traditional "Like'' button with the Gaugr software. Both co-founders bring insightful, intangible and beneficial outlooks to the data analytics space.

Strategic Vision (SV) is an international consulting and advisory service organization which utilizes their proprietary ValueCentered Psychology (VCP) which focuses on understanding and predicting advocacy, conquest and loyalty according to customer's personal values and decision-making structure. Since its incorporation in 1989, Strategic Vision has studied consumer and constituent decision-making in identifying consumers' motivational hierarchies, including the values that shape perceptions and capture the customers' emotional responses. SV and VCP provides organizations the critical understanding of consumer decision-making needed for an increasingly competitive landscape.

