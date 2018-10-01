Gaumard Patient Simulator Instrumental in First-of-Its-Kind Terror Attack Emergency Response Training Scenario

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During a mock terrorist attack emergency response workshop, Gaumard's Trauma HAL® S3040.100 , the first robotic patient simulator specifically designed for CBRNe (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, explosive) response training, will be used to simulate the victims of a large scale attack to facilitate training opportunities for EMS teams and first responders. The training exercises will take place today, Monday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. CDT at the annual EMS World Expo in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

EMS teams, first responders, and HAZMAT specialists will be provided a rare opportunity to work together on a large scale, true-to-life exercise. They will train in a broad range of skills including casualty care, planning, interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary teamwork, transport, and advanced protocols such as chemical decontamination of victims. All the while, incident commanders will monitor events remotely via body cameras and drones.

"Gaumard's goal is to ensure that first responders stay a step ahead of the rapidly-changing demands of emergency preparedness by providing simulation training tools that can be used anywhere," Gaumard Executive Vice President John Eggert says. "As EMS professionals face ever-more challenging situations, simulators are used to sharpen their life-saving skills in a safe training environment, resulting in better management of emergencies in the real world."

Gaumard provides EMS students and professionals with realistic trauma patient simulators and skills trainers to practice patient assessment and treatment throughout the continuum of care, including point of injury care, transport, and emergency room handoff.

On Tuesday, the Gaumard simulator Trauma HAL® S3040.50 will be the victim during two "Active Shooter Mass Casualty Incident" training exercises. This simulator features pressure-sensitive wounds and trauma limbs for point of injury, care under fire, emergency field care, extraction, patient transport, mass casualty and more. These exercises are scheduled in Room 101 in the Music City Center on Tuesday, October 30th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gaumard's world-renowned family of patient simulators offer total solutions to emergency management educators and professionals at a wide range of price points designed to fit any budget. Additional simulators on display at the Expo will be:

Pediatric HAL® S2225 , the world's most advanced pediatric patient simulator and the first capable of simulating lifelike emotions through dynamic facial expressions, movement, and speech.

, the world's most advanced pediatric patient simulator and the first capable of simulating lifelike emotions through dynamic facial expressions, movement, and speech. Care In Motion™ , Gaumard's groundbreaking wireless video-assisted debriefing solution, which allows educators to record training exercises in the field and maximize every learning opportunity through post-exercise review, reflection, and team discussion.

, Gaumard's groundbreaking wireless video-assisted debriefing solution, which allows educators to record training exercises in the field and maximize every learning opportunity through post-exercise review, reflection, and team discussion. Code Blue® III S300.105.250.PK , a pediatric simulator featuring a comprehensive array of airway, respiratory, and cardiovascular functions, perfect for training individual and team-based ALS skills.

, a pediatric simulator featuring a comprehensive array of airway, respiratory, and cardiovascular functions, perfect for training individual and team-based ALS skills. HAL® S315.600 , a CPR training torso portable enough for traveling CPR outreach instructors, and strong enough to train professionals in-house.

, a CPR training torso portable enough for traveling CPR outreach instructors, and strong enough to train professionals in-house. HAL® S315.400 , an adult multipurpose airway and CPR Trainer which allows learners to practice recognizing and managing a difficult airway via endotracheal intubation or surgical intervention, perform CPR, and treat tension pneumothorax.

About EMS World Expo

EMS World Expo, October 29 – November 2, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee, is the world's largest meeting for EMS professionals. Hosted in partnership with the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, the conference annually attracts more than 5,700 EMS professionals from around the world. The goal is to provide them with the training they need to increase the quality of patient care today with the progressive curriculum and technology that provides the solutions for tomorrow. For more information, visit emsworldexpo.com .

About Gaumard Scientific

Gaumard® Scientific Company has designed, manufactured and marketed simulators for health care education for more than 60 years. Users worldwide recognize Gaumard products for their innovation in simulation.

Gaumard customers include the military, emergency medical services, major teaching hospitals, and nursing schools.

In 2000, Gaumard launched the revolutionary family of NOELLE® maternal and neonatal care simulators that changed the way training is conducted. In 2004, Gaumard pioneered the use of fully tetherless technology with the introduction of the HAL® family of simulators.

In 2014, the company introduced Victoria ®, its most advanced, mobile maternal/fetal simulator as part of the NOELLE family.

In 2017, Gaumard profoundly changed the health care education industry with Super Tory® , the first newborn simulator developed to meet the challenges of neonatal care specialists training in real environments.

And in 2018, Gaumard is again transforming the industry with Pediatric HAL®, the world's most advanced pediatric patient simulator and the first capable of simulating lifelike emotions through dynamic facial expressions, movement, and speech.

Gaumard manufactures its products at its world headquarters in Miami. The company sells simulators through its own representatives in North America and 200 distributors in 70 countries.

For more information, visit www.gaumard.com . Follow Gaumard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/GaumardInFocus; on Facebook at www.facebook.com/

gaumardsimulators; and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/

gaumardmedsimulators .

Company Contacts:

Peter Eggert

Senior Vice President,

Vice President International Operations

(800) 882-6655

petere@gaumard.com

James Archetto

Vice President Corporate Planning

(800) 882-6655

(305) 484-3309 Mobile

jamesa@gaumard.com

Media Contact:

Russo Partners

Scott Stachowiak

(646) 942-5630

(646) 300-3590

scott@russopr.com

SOURCE Gaumard Scientific

Related Links

http://www.gaumard.com

