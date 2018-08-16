GAUN FIRST CATCH CENTER FAMILY FISHING PROGRAM - Bucks County

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaun First Catch Center will be providing a Family Fishing Program on Saturday, August 25 from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Falls Township Community Park, Bucks County. This program is designed for families with little to no fishing experience. Participants will learn basic fishing skills and have the opportunity to fish. All equipment and bait will be provided. The fishing license requirement is being waived for registered participants 16 and older.

Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, visit the PFBC website www.fishandboat.com.

Information about Falls Township Community Park and maps are also available at www.fallstwp.com.

The Gaun First Catch Center is being run by the PA Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) in cooperation with the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF).

For more information contact:



Andrew Desko, Southeast Region Education Specialist



Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission



adesko@pa.gov



215.968.3631

The mission of the Fish and Boat Commission is to protect, conserve, and enhance the Commonwealth's aquatic resources and provide fishing and boating opportunities. For more information about fishing and boating in Pennsylvania, please visit our website at www.fishandboat.com.

