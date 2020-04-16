Gauss Partners with Evive to Launch Mobile App for COVID-19 Testing and Research

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gauss, a leading developer of digital decision-support tools for the medical frontlines, in partnership with Evive, the leader in enterprise communications and benefits engagement, has today announced the nationwide release of Apollo, a free Apple iOS app and WebApp, to help increase safety and efficiency of drive-through COVID-19 screening and testing for patients and health workers. The app will also facilitate Stanford Medicine's Apollo COVID-19 Screening Survey (Apollo Study).

Apollo helps people determine if they are likely to qualify for COVID-19 testing based on CDC guidelines and helps them find a nearby testing facility from a nationwide directory. The frontline screener, scans the patient's encrypted Apollo mobile pass through the closed car window to rapidly review symptoms and risk data, call the patient with the tap of a button, and direct them to test sample collection. After sample collection, the tester adds the test kit ID to Apollo and sends the form to the lab with one tap.

Gauss, a member of the Stanford StartX Med COVID-19 Task Force, directed its efforts to develop Apollo to help safely and efficiently reduce the spread of COVID-19 by enabling contactless screening and digitizing the testing process. By eliminating paperwork and direct contact with patients unless necessary, Apollo minimizes exposure, optimizes use of PPE, and enables high throughput of patients at testing centers.

"We embarked on Apollo because we felt strongly that our expertise in clinical-grade digital decision-support tools enables us to build a valuable tool for screening and triage of COVID-19," said Siddarth Satish, founder and CEO of Gauss. "Apollo's mobile pass makes contactless screening a reality to reduce potential points of exposure for frontline workers across America. Partnering with Evive helps us provide the critical connection between the public and testing centers to ensure testing occurs for those who need it."

Apollo's COVID-19 test center data is provided by Evive.Care, a national database of COVID-19 test centers recently launched by Evive. Through its search tool, in less than a month, the database has helped more than 25,000 people find COVID-19 testing sites near them. There are approximately 1,000 testing centers identified on Evive.Care across all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.

"The partnership with Gauss and launch of Apollo can help Evive achieve our goal of helping millions of people throughout the United States find testing centers," said Evive CEO Prashant Srivastava. "With the work we do every day to guide people to relevant benefits that will support better health, integrating the Evive.Care public resource with Gauss's free Apollo app is a perfect alignment of interests to benefit public health and fight COVID-19. We highly encourage everyone to share this app with your family and friends to empower them with the information they need to get tested."

In addition, Apollo is facilitating Stanford Medicine's Department of Epidemiology and Population Health's COVID-19 study aptly named the "Apollo Study." This study utilizes a survey built into the Apollo app that will inform epidemiology and population health experts on the prevalence and characteristics of COVID-19. The study is led by Melissa Bondy, PhD, chair of Department of Epidemiology and Population Health at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Apollo is now available on the Apple App Store and on the web at covid19.gauss.com. The app is available in 9 languages. For testing facilities interested in using Apollo, please contact Gauss through the website.

About Gauss

Gauss is transforming the medical frontlines with clinical-grade digital tools. Based in Silicon Valley, the company leverages computer vision, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to power surgical safety protocols by delivering real-time insights, simplifying clinical workflow, and closing communication gaps. Gauss has several FDA-cleared surgical applications and its flagship platform, Triton, was awarded the Apple Design Award. Gauss is among leading Stanford alumni, scientists, and physicians participating in the StartX Med COVID-19 Task Force, mobilized to provide critical solutions for the prevention, diagnostics and treatment of the novel coronavirus. For more information, visit covid19.gauss.com.

About Evive

Evive changes how people use benefits. Powered by big data and little nudges, Evive seamlessly integrates benefits into the lives of more than 4 million people every day. The company's EviveOS™ platform provides data-driven experiences that guide people to better health, wealth, and work/life success, while helping Fortune 500 enterprises optimize their investments in people. Learn more by visiting goevive.com, and by following us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

