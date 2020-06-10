Gawah Holdings Takes a Strategic Equity Stake in Clear Hedge Capital to Gain Access to Proven Boutique Lending Group to Enter the Institutional Digital Asset Backed Lending Space

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to expand its reach into the global digital currency marketplace, Gawah Holdings, a conglomerate based in the United Arab Emirates, has acquired a strategic equity stake in Clear Hedge Capital.

Together with Gawah Holdings, Clear Hedge has extended its footprint globally and will now originate and underwrite digital currency backed wholesale cash loans of $10 million and above, targeting institutions and mining groups with longer borrowing time horizons who seek to post digital currency as collateral.

Founder and Managing Member of Clear Hedge, Richard Tan says, "There is a deep void in true institutional lending in the digital space, and we look to provide solutions to this completely untapped market segment."

Gawah Holdings has taken and continues to acquire strategic ownership in various entities related to the blockchain space with the vision to create a full-service, vertically integrated business from development to alternative capital markets finance.

Clear Hedge Capital is headquarted in Palo Alto, California. Clear Hedge is a lending specialist with experience aiding hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, broker dealers, and other alternative investment vehicles acquire financing for multiple purposes including: asset-growth financing, enhanced leverage, liquidity solutions, and other bespoke financing needs, when capital may not otherwise be available from traditional institutional sources.

As a result of Clear Hedge's unique deal flow, relationships, and insights into the institutional loan market, Clear Hedge is able to create and structure investment products that give outsized yield relative to risk, while additionally providing it with multiple credit enhancements.

