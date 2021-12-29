Gay Travel Awards Winners Announced
34 Leading LGBTQ+, inclusive and accepting winners selected from hundreds of finalists.
Dec 29, 2021, 08:36 ET
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Gay Travel Awards℠ presented by GayTravel.com has released its list of official winners.
GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said: "This year has been another challenging one for travelers. With the pandemic ebbing and flowing across the globe and the uncertainty related to the latest Omicron variant, many are restricted from traveling or waiting for a safer time. The Gay Travel Awards affords us all a moment to focus on the industry's best as a prologue to getting back out there."
The Gay Travel Awards support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select destinations, properties, events, influencers, and other organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence. These distinguished winners lead by example and inspire other inclusive companies and brands.
Every year, especially now, The Gay Travel Awards offer something to look forward to while inspiring future travel. The Gay Travel Awards are akin to The Oscars® for LGBTQ+ travelers.
Returning for its sophomore year, "The Gay Travel Influencers" category consists of creators who inspire travel with their inclusive spirit, a drive for diversity, and a desire to change the world for the better.
The 2021 Gay Travel Awards Winners by category appear alphabetically below:
AIRLINE
Delta Airlines, Atlanta, Georgia
BED & BREAKFAST/ INN
Banff Ptarmigan Inn, Alberta, Canada
CAR RENTAL
Enterprise Rent-A-Car, St. Louis, Missouri
DESTINATION, BEACH
Aruba, Lesser Antilles, Caribbean
DESTINATION, CITY (US)
San Francisco, California
DESTINATION, CITY (NON-US)
Barcelona, Spain
DESTINATION, FAMILY
Oahu, Hawaii
DESTINATION, ISLAND
Puerto Rico, Caribbean
DESTINATION, MOUNTAIN
Banff & Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada
DESTINATION, NATURE
Costa Rica, Central America
DESTINATION, WEDDING
Kauai, Hawaii
FAN-FAVORITE
Boston Harbor Hotel at Rowes Wharf, Boston, Massachusetts
GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCERS
@michaelandmatt
HOTEL, BEACH
The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands
HOTEL, BEST VALUE
AC Hotel, Guadalajara, Mexico
HOTEL, BOUTIQUE
Moxy NYC Chelsea, New York
HOTEL, CASINO
San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, Puerto Rico
HOTEL, CITY NON US
W Mexico City, Mexico
HOTEL, CITY US (TIE)
Fairmont Austin, Texas
San Francisco Marriott Marquis, California
HOTEL, FAMILY
Orlando World Center Marriott, Florida
HOTEL, GOLF
Los Suenos Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort, Playa Herradura, Costa Rica
HOTEL, HONEYMOON
Saii Lagoon Maldives, Maldives Islands
HOTEL, LGBTQ+ SCENE
Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa, Florida
HOTEL, LUXURY
Zadún, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, San José del Cabo, Mexico
HOTEL, MOUNTAIN
W Aspen & The Sky Residences at W Aspen, Colorado
HOTEL, PET FRIENDLY
XV Beacon Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts
HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS
Carneros Resort and Spa, Napa, California
HOTEL, TROPICAL HIDEAWAY
The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos, Turks and Caicos Islands
HOTEL, WEDDING
W Punta de Mita, Mexico
LODGE/RANCH
Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite, California
PRIDE (NON US)
Pride Amsterdam, Netherlands
PRIDE (US)
Pride Northwest, Portland, Oregon
TOUR OPERATOR
Voyemo, Worldwide
About GayTravel.com:
GayTravel connects the LGBTQ+ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure that every vacation is both pleasurable and memorable. Wherever the journey ends, it begins with GayTravel.com!
For additional information, visit www.GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.
Contact:
Victoria Prisco
203-451-8111
[email protected]
SOURCE GayTravel.com
