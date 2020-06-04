Gayle Klinger-Gradess and People Power Entertainment Deliver "Dinner & Movie Night" to Ali Forney Center Clients Throughout NYC

In addition to the inspiring and original content, Klinger-Gradess and PPE have arranged for the delivery of 150 dinners to the Ali Forney Center clients across 17 locations throughout New York City. The teenagers will enjoy a meal catered by world famous Roberta's Of Brooklyn.

"My mission as a filmmaker is to empower and motivate teenagers to triumph over the obstacles they face by showing them that they are not alone with their problems. Many of the most successful members of society have overcome similar challenges. My films deliver some of these powerful stories directly to teenagers and families who need to hear them," stated Klinger-Gradess.

She continued, "Bringing my work and a delicious meal to the LGBTQ youths served by the Ali Forney Center during this time of unprecedented difficulty for so many represents a small, but tangible step towards my goal of improving the lives of a generation of teenagers through empowering programming."

People Power Entertainment is a production company dedicated to creating high quality inspirational, motivational and educational content for teenagers and families that promotes diversity and inclusion. PPE developed and produced the videos for the multi-award-winning ProjectAIP (www.ProjectAIP.org) pro-social campaign.

The Ali Forney Center (www.AliForneyCenter.org) is the largest agency dedicated to LGBTQ homeless youths in the country. The mission is to provide housing for LGBTQ young people and a continuum of supportive services to help them thrive and prepare them for independent living.

