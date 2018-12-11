Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center Officially Opens

AURORA, Colo., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The sheer scale and awe-inspiring majesty of the Rocky Mountains has captivated visitors to Colorado for hundreds of years. But there's never been a resort to match the epic grandeur of the Rockies. Until now. Today, Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center officially opened its doors as the largest combined resort and convention center in Colorado.

Experience Rocky Mountain Excitement at the new Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, Aurora, Colorado

Just 10 minutes from Denver International Airport, the resort is the fifth Gaylord Hotels® property and one of the largest resorts in the world to debut under the Marriott International brand this year. The Denver area has seen unprecedented growth in the past decade, but Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center is the definition of a gamechanger for the region, delivering 1,501 rooms, 485,000 square feet of convention center space and an extensive indoor/outdoor water park on a sprawling 85-acre site. For major convention planners and travelers (both business and leisure), Gaylord Rockies redefines and reimagines what a large-scale resort can be.

"Adding a western group destination of this magnitude to Marriott Internationals portfolio allows our organization to leverage existing large conference business demand into the property. This spectacular new-build will also create new demand in the market with meetings customers who have never considered Colorado for their events," said Mike Stengel, Senior Vice President of Gaylord Hotels at Marriott International.

The Perfect Location

Overlooking the city of Denver skyline, framed by the Rocky Mountains, Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center is the first true tourism product in Aurora, Colo. - a rapidly growing community directly east of Denver. As one of the closest combined resort and convention centers to Denver International Airport – the fifth busiest airport in the nation - the property is perfectly positioned as a gateway destination to the Rocky Mountains with quick access to the Mile High City.

"For the past three years, a dedicated group of more than 1,500 individuals has worked tirelessly to bring this massive project to life," said Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center General Manager Rick Medwedeff. "We couldn't be more excited to officially open our doors and welcome guests to experience all that's offered at this magnificent property; a destination experience in its own that authentically captures Colorado's adventurous spirit."

A Hyper-Local Colorado Approach

Setting it apart from other similarly-sized resorts, Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center is built from the ground up to authentically capture a local sense of place. The resort's interior design and décor is modeled after aspects iconic to Colorado – everything from cascading waterfalls over boulders and local nature artwork to native landscaping and even elevators designed to look like old mine shafts, paying tribute to Colorado's gold rush history. The Centennial State feel is carried over into guest rooms, with aspen tree-inspired carpets, lumberjack plaid print pillows and hiking and camping maps in the closets. In the Convention Center, charming Colorado details are sprinkled throughout including elements that represent ski tracks, snow drifts and snowflakes. Local food and beverage partnerships are also an integral part of resort including a collaboration with Dry Dock Brewing Co., an award-winning brewery in Aurora, which offers two exclusive resort branded brews.

The Ultimate Colorado Meetings & Events Venue

As Colorado's premier meeting and convention destination, Gaylord Rockies' "everything in one place" approach ensures groups maximizes their time together, while unrivaled meetings expertise and exemplary service standards guarantees a successful, stress-free experience. Planners can bring their conference, convention or meeting to life in one of the property's new indoor or outdoor event rooms, including the 20,000-square-foot Aurora Patio and the 175,000-square-foot Exhibit Hall.

Gaylord Rockies By The Numbers

The resort's rustic, alpine charm features 1,501 rooms, including 114 well-appointed suites. Of the suites, there are 14 presidential suites ranging between 1,500- and 2,200-square-feet.

Of the suites, there are ranging between 1,500- and 2,200-square-feet. The property boasts more than 486,000-square-feet of exhibition, meeting, pre-function and outdoor space.

Dine formally or casually at eight food & beverage outlets , serving steak and American, Asian and Italian fares.

, serving steak and American, Asian and Italian fares. The 100-foot Grand Lodges' centerpiece is a 75-foot-tall (eight stories high) atrium window offering spectacular views of the Denver skyline framed by the Rocky Mountains.

offering spectacular views of the skyline framed by the Rocky Mountains. The 17-room Relache Spa and Salon , plus state-of-the-art fitness center and ice fountain, offer countless ways for guests to relax and recharge.

, plus state-of-the-art fitness center and ice fountain, offer countless ways for guests to relax and recharge. Indoor and outdoor pools complete with a lazy river and three waterslides – a total of 22,000-square-feet of aquatic experiences – as well as an arcade, miniature golf, bike rentals, pickleball and more.

– as well as an arcade, miniature golf, bike rentals, pickleball and more. A 75-foot viewing screen, the largest in the state, in the Mountain Pass Sports Bar – ideal for game day celebrations.

Rates start at $249 per night for the general public and as low as $119* for Colorado residents (*limited time offer). To learn more about Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center and to book a stay, visit www.gaylordrockies.com.

About Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center

Just minutes from both the Denver International Airport and downtown Denver in Aurora, Colo., Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center is Colorado's largest combined resort and convention center. The resort features 1,501 guest rooms, including 114 well-appointed suites, and more than 486,000-square-feet of meeting and convention space. A gateway to the Rockies, the resort offers eight dining options, a luxurious spa and salon, indoor and outdoor pools, a 75-foot TV in the Mountain Pass Sports Bar, and picture-perfect views of the mountains. To learn more and book your stay, visit www.gaylordrockies.com.

About Gaylord Hotels®

Gaylord Hotels ®, part of the Marriott International portfolio of brands, is a collection of hotels and upscale resorts that afford endless opportunities for leisure travelers and conventioneers. The brand's hallmark—"everything in one place"—provides guests with diverse dining options, quality spa and fitness center services, top-notch entertainment, on-site shopping and endless activities. Gaylord Hotels is a pioneer in the hotel and convention industry with properties in the nation's most desirable destinations. Gaylord Hotels include Gaylord Opryland® in Nashville, Tenn.; Gaylord Palms® in Kissimmee, Fla. near Orlando; Gaylord Texan® on Lake Grapevine near Dallas, Texas; Gaylord National® on the Potomac in National Harbor, Md.; Gaylord Rockies™ near Denver, Co; and The Inn at Opryland® in Nashville, Tenn. For more information, please visit www.GaylordHotels.com.

