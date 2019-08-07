GB Sciences Prepares To Launch New Products In Louisiana With Educational Seminars For Doctors And Pharmacists

Louisiana's medical cannabis program encourages the active participation of both recommending physicians and pharmacists who interact with cannabis patients at the point of sale. This seminar series is focused on helping medical professionals prepare for these consultations.

John Davis, President of GB Sciences Louisiana, said, "Physicians and pharmacists will be prepared to counsel patients with up-to-date information on therapeutic cannabis. We want to help healthcare professionals understand the potency of our formulations, how to best recommend our products and the evidence-based approach that influenced and supports their design and use."

Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer and Director of GB Sciences, will present randomized, placebo-controlled, human clinical trial data to illustrate the safety and potential efficacy of medical cannabis-based therapies for approved medical conditions in Louisiana. The seminars also include a tutorial on the recommended usage and dosing of GB Sciences Louisiana's new medical cannabis products.

"We recommend that patients start with low doses of cannabis-based products and then gradually increase doses over time until they achieve their desired level of relief," explains Dr. Small-Howard. "Even though human clinical trial data that supports the use of cannabis-based therapies is increasing our understanding of the medical value of cannabis, cannabis-based therapies still need to be very personalized due to evidence that the active ingredients in cannabis affect individual patients very differently."

The future dates and locations for GB Sciences Louisiana's seminar series are as follows:

August 7 – Shreveport, LA

August 8 – West Monroe, LA

August 13 – Madisonville, LA

August 14 – Houma, LA

August 29 - New Orleans, LA

Venues will be announced in coming weeks.

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com .

About Louisiana State University Agricultural Center

The Louisiana State University Agricultural Center ("LSU AgCenter" or "AgCenter") is an institution under the supervision and management of the Board of Supervisors of Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College (the "LSU Board of Supervisors"). The AgCenter's mission is to provide the people of Louisiana with research-based educational information that will improve their lives and economic well-being. The LSU AgCenter includes the Louisiana Agricultural Experiment Station, which conducts Agricultural and Renewable Natural Resource-based research, and the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service, which extends the knowledge derived from research to the people of the state. The LSU AgCenter plays an integral role in supporting agricultural industries, enhancing the environment, and improving the quality of life through its 4-H youth, family and consumer sciences, and community development programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

