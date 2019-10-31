﻿GB Sciences Welcomes Esteemed Patent and Intellectual Property Attorney, Mr. Edmond DeFrank, to Its Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is pleased to announce that on October 23rd Mr. Edmond DeFrank joined its Board of Directors, filling a vacant seat. Mr. DeFrank is an attorney in the cannabis sector with deep expertise in patents and intellectual property. Mr. DeFrank brings a host of skills and experience beneficial to the Company.

"Edmond is excellent addition to our Board," comments GB Sciences' Chairman of the Board and CEO John Poss, "He will be of tremendous help in our corporate mandate to obtain patents."

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

Contact Information

Corporate:

GB Sciences, Inc., 3550 West Teco Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89118

866-721-0297, or

Liz Bianco, liz@gbsciences.com

