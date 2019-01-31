GBIH LIMITED implements complete decentralization by developing 'YANT,' a blockchain-based P2P cryptocurrency trading system

Implements decentralization by developing a blockchain-based P2P-method platform YANT

YANT Wallet allows users to do real-time transactions including storing various kinds of cryptocurrencies, transferring, etc.

No complicated registration procedures required and no escrow

PAOLA, Malta, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GBIH LIMITED (CEO Yoon Bliss) announced recently that the YANT blockchain project they have been pursuing has now been successfully developed into a blockchain-based P2P cryptocurrency trading system, thereby achieving complete decentralization that solves the instability caused by depending on exchanges.

The YANT trading platform is divided into two: the YANT blockchain, which is characterized by its high processing speed, high stability, and strong security, and is specialized for P2P transactions; and the YANT E-Wallet, which can store many types of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum, and also allow transfers. With the YANT system, users can trade various cryptocurrencies in real-time with anyone in the world through a P2P method.

In particular, there is no need for complicated and cumbersome transaction registration procedures or multi-step use procedures that is common in existing exchanges, and there is no restriction on the transaction area. It is also possible to securely move cryptocurrencies without the escrow conditions required in the currently developed P2P transaction methods. It is a perfectly decentralized P2P system which eliminates the need to commission goods, or the need to have a third-party intervention or control.

Since the YANT P2P trading system does not have an exchange and as there is only a transaction system in each e-wallet, anyone who owns a YANT wallet can freely make coin transactions without any restrictions. In addition, it is safe from hacking that may occur from the outside of the e-wallet as it is unnecessary to transfer the coin or move the goods externally, such as an exchange.

GBIH said that the YANT P2P transaction system, which stores the transaction ledger in the blockchain, faithfully reflects the meaning and philosophy of the blockchain and the cryptocurrency that were created with the goal of decentralization, and they expect this to be the next generation platform to lead the field of cryptocurrency distribution.

The commercial version of the YANT transaction system will be released in the first quarter of 2019.

SOURCE GBIH