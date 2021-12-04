GBK Brand Bar, Partnering with eBay This Year, Held Their Annual Luxury Gift Lounge in Honor of Art Basel 2021

eBay gifted the top celebrity's designer handbags – all backed by eBay's Authenticity Guarantee service - and a $500 gift card. James Peter Henry performed live art painting of a replica dress showcased at the Met Gala Museum earlier this year in collaboration with the designer herself, Claude Kameni of LavieByCK. Henry also applied his work to an Hermes Herbag, to be auctioned on eBay's online charity auction celebrating Art Basel, with proceeds benefiting Istituto Marangoni Miami Fashion Foundation. Land DAO and James Peter Henry gifted Devour NFT's. LandDAO will launch Public Minting on December 17th. Art lovers were excited to receive Platinum and Gold Memberships by Canvas Artists, which offers exclusive artists the security and authentication on the blockchain. Jonathan Schultz showcased his $120,000 diamond encrusted 20-dimensional art piece and gifted the celebrities a beautiful print. In addition, guests were excited to receive trips to SailRock Resort in Turks and Caicos, Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic through Caribbean Living Magazine and a stay at a private villa resort in Taveuni Fiji by Raiwasa. James Peter Henry performed live art painting of a replica dress showcased at the Met Gala Museum earlier this year in collaboration with the designer herself, Claude Kameni of LavieByCK, as well as a Hermes eBay luxury handbag to auction off for charity. Pop Underwear from Montreal gifted quality bamboo underwear and organic cotton sweat suits. Amazing jewelry pieces were gifted by Ernst Benz and a beautiful 36" strand of freshwater pearls with a sampling of a private label five-year-old extra Anejo Tequila by Stephen Silver. NEFT Vodka, along with their creative mixologist, gifted their barrels. Santa Margherita USA poured their wines from Italy. Cardinal Du Four poured 21-year-old Armagnac pairing it with Petrossian Caviar.

GBK Brand Bar is the world's premiere Celebrity Gifting lounge that is dedicated to providing high quality, tailor-made service to its individual clients. GBK Brand Bar is known for integrating the Entertainment, Luxury Consumer Products and Non-Profit industries to create unique and memorable high-profile experiences that maximize its clients' brand-building efforts. GBK Brand Bar's CEO Gavin Keilly is a well-established name in Luxury Celebrity Lounges with over 20 years' experience as an industry leader. His lounges are legendary in Hollywood (and beyond) for having not only the best gifts, but always attracts the hottest celebs who continue to come back year after year. Philanthropy is important to GBK Brand Bar, and each lounge always partners with a different charity to help raise awareness, create celebrity partnerships, and give back to the community.

