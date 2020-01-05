GBK Productions & Kimpton La Peer Hotel Honored Hollywood Elite at an Exclusive Gifting Lounge Ahead of Tonight's Golden Globe Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, the world's premier celebrity gifting lounge producer, GBK Productions, along with the Kimpton La Peer Hotel, hosted the hottest ticket in LA honoring the 2020 Golden Globe Awards with a two-day exclusive celebrity gifting lounge on Friday, Jan. 3rd and Saturday Jan. 4th at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, CA.

Ahead of tonight's Golden Globes ceremony, Hollywood's biggest names mingled and celebrated at GBK's Annual Pre-Golden Globes Lounge. Some of the celebrities that stopped by included the stars of Golden Globe Nominated films such as Bruce Dern, Michael Madsen & Mike Moh (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Ashley Greene (Bombshell), M. Emmett Walsh & K Callan (Knives Out), Trace Lysette (Hustlers), Tzi Ma (The Farewell), and Katherine Narducci (The Irishman) among others. Also in attendance were the stars of Golden Globe nominated series such as Adina Porter & Victoria Tate (The Morning Show), James Tupper (Big Little Lies), Joel Johnstone & Matilda Szydagis (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Josh Stamberg (The Loudest Voice), Darrell Britt-Gibson (Barry), Blake Ellis (Unbelievable) and more. Other stars there included Storm Reid, Doc Rivers, Ava Michelle, Bethany Joy Lenz, Esai Morales, Viola Davis, Lindsey Kraft, Jason Lewis, Our Lady J, Nicholas Guest, Alicia Coppola, Scott Michael Campbell, Carly Hughes, Christina Anthony, Emily Tosta, Lyric Ross, Timon K. Durrett, Anthony Anderson, Victoria Park, Jimmy Wong, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Dara Renee, Eddie Martinez, Felix Solis, Jeremy Maguire, Nika King and many more.

The celebrities, and select media, who attended GBK's Luxury Lounge were treated to this season's hottest items such as beauty and health care by The Super Dentist, Dermafirm USA, Glenn Ivy Hot Springs, AKA Cosmetic, New England Hemp Farm, Harmony Proteins; Trips by Sailrock Resorts and S Hotel Montego Bay Jamaica presented by Swanky Resorts; Clothing & jewelry by Trico Field & ZuZu Kim; cool tech and gadgets by Silent Mode, Nature Bright Company, Go Easel, iiRcade, Genius and other gifts by Hestan Vineyards, La Boulisterie, Miyoko's Creamery, Basic Vodka, Yowie Surprise Inside Chocolates, Secret Knock, West Coast Firepits, Gelato Festival and more. This year's on-site charity was Educating Young Minds. Entertainment was provided by Jes Danz & Roxcizzle. Talent and Press secured by Mosaic PR.

