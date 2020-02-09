GBK Productions Hosted their Annual Two-Day Celebrity Gifting Lounge in Honor of the 2020 Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday February 7th and Saturday February 8th, GBK Productions, the world leader in Celebrity Gifting, hosted a two-day luxury gifting lounge in honor of the 2020 Academy Awards. Held at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, Oscar Nominees, past Winners and other celebrity guests were gifted this year's hottest trips and gifts totaling over $60K.



Among the many of this year's Oscar nominees and celebrities included the cast of 1917 and stars and Nominees of the Oscar Nominated film's Star Wars, Harriet, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, Knives Out and 2020 Oscar Presenter Zack Gottasgen, past Oscar winner Marica Gay Harden and Past Oscar Nominee Cicely Tyson. Gifts were also given to Oscar winner Spike Lee and actress Tiffany Haddish. Other celebs attending included Esai Morales, Tzi Ma, Paula Nunez, Jasika Nicole, Madison Iseman, Mike Moh, David Zayas, Isa Briones, Jackie Tohn, Skye Marshall, Tichina Arnold, Nicky Whelan, Lyne Renee, Lotte Verbeek, K Callen, Emilio Rivera, Jason Lewis, Shaun Taub, Deidrich Bader, and many, many more.



The celebs were excited to receive gifts by Dapper and Dashing tuxedoes, suits and gowns for every occasion, Parasuco denim with over 45 years of innovating washing techniques, refined finishes and cutting edge style, iiRcade gaming platform that brings the 'entire arcade' and gaming experience into your home, Artisan Group with their collection of handcrafted gifts and Source Naturals award-winning supplements that include eye products, Screen Time Blue Light Support, Eye Health for the digital Age. Some of the amazing trips given included a stay at Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos via Swanky Retreats, a stay at Fit Farm, the nation's premiere fitness retreat in the hills of Nashville, a stay at The Mansion Bali and a stay at Raiwasa Award-winning Private Retreat in Fiji.



Other brands that were gifting amazing items included California Caviar, Malibu Safari Wine, Sunday Dinner Candle Co. candles, Nu U Skin Solutions handcrafted organic body butters and scrubs, Little Something Sweet artisan cakes and handcrafted deserts, AKA Cosmetic Another Name for Beauty My Lips Plump Serum & My Lashes Length & Fill Serum, DVANDVA Designs custom jewelry, John Kelly Chocolate premium award-winning chocolates, CannaTrac cashless payment options CannaTrac Gift cards, Beaudelor Cosmetics skin products, RxHemp Bee medical-grade CBD creams with DMSO, PFB Vanish skincare, Upgrade Labs for cognitive and physical fitness, Palette by Pak the original High Fiver travel tool, Palmina Wine, Sue Phillips House of Fragrance Scenterprises custom fragrances, Sproud vegan pea-protein milk and more.



GBK Productions always aligns with various charities and this year's event Global Green and Stray Cat Alliance were onsite to chat with the celebrities attending. Music for the event was provided by ADM Entertainment and Talent and Press secured by Mosaic Public Relations.



GBK Productions, is a luxury lifestyle gifting and special events company, specializing in entertainment marketing integration. For more information on Gavin B. Keilly (CEO) or GBK please go to gbkproductions.com.

