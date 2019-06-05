GBX Group Announces The Hip Waikiki Village Motel Wins Cool Historic Preservation Award

The Waikiki Village Motel, listed on the National Historic Registry, was constructed in 1963. It is a wonderful example of Mid-Century Modern. The restoration effort was headed by Tim McLendon of Columbia, SC. Period design highlights include blue and green fabric awnings, Eames chairs, colored concrete, full-length sliding glass doors, and its central, Hawaiian-styled hut that added visibility to arriving weary travelers.

Robert Lewis, who grew up in Conway, SC, and received the award as a member of the ownership group reacted by saying "this project is significant because we have lost dozens of these really cool 50's and 60's motels to demolition over the past decade along the Grand Strand. The Waikiki Village Motel and the attention it has received across the State and in the Southeast reflects the importance of these motels in American hospitality history."

The local law firm of Rogers Lewis Jackson Mann & Quinn, LLC submitted the needed documentation to secure the motel's historic registry. This registry paved the way for the restoration by providing access to tax credits.

GBX Group LLC, a historic preservation real estate firm headquartered in Cleveland, OH, completed the initial investment that led to the rehabilitation. Antonin Robert, their President of Community Development added "our investments in Columbia, SC and now Myrtle Beach have resulted in the rehabilitation and preservation of buildings that are important to their communities. These projects have not only secured the preservation of historic structures, but have also contributed to community rebuilding, job creation, and economic growth."

The formal presentation was held, May 21, 2019, at the Horry County Museum in Conway, SC.

The ownership group consists of Robert Lewis, Chris Rogers, Tom and Jeff Prioreschi and Will Brennan all of Columbia, SC.

The Waikiki Village Motel is operated by Oceana Resorts, a Wyndham Vacation Rentals property.

About GBX Group LLC

GBX Group LLC specializes in acquiring, preserving and operating historic real estate in urban markets. The company has partnered with investors to fund the purchase and preservation of historic real estate to generate community revitalization and economic growth. Since its founding in 2001, GBX has completed over 100 projects in 18 states. The company recently relocated to its new corporate headquarters in the renovated and award-winning Empire Improvements Building at 2101 Superior Avenue in Cleveland. For more about GBX, visit https://gbxgroup.com/.

CONTACT: Philip Winton, VP of Strategic Messaging, (216) 912-9705, pwinton@gbxgroup.com

SOURCE GBX Group LLC

Related Links

http://www.gbxgroup.com

