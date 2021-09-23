GBX Group LLC is a First Time NorthCoast 99 Award Winner for 2021

"ERC's exhaustive and comprehensive submission process further validates this recognition and reflects upon what we have worked hard to develop at GBX - our culture through people . Company culture can't be forced, it must be built over time and all team members are instrumental in bringing it to life," said Catherine Zelenkofske, GBX's Director of People Operations.

Drew Sparacia, GBX's CEO and Founder, noted "We operate within the framework of guidelines, not rules, which promotes creativity and innovation amongst the team and lets everyone be the best version of themselves. It is what separates GBX in attracting and retaining top talent."

All NorthCoast 99 applicants participated in a comprehensive application process that asked for detailed information on how organizations address top-performer attraction, development, and retention in many areas. These areas included policies and benefits; onboarding; employee well-being; employee development; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About GBX Group LLC

GBX Group LLC specializes in preserving and operating historic real estate in urban markets. GBX partners with property owners, developers, and local preservation organizations to acquire, redevelop, and preserve historic real estate, generating community revitalization and economic growth. Since its founding in 2001, GBX has completed over 135 projects in 21 states. For more about GBX, visit gbxgroup.com/ .

About ERC

Since 1920, ERC has provided people data and HR services to help leaders make better decisions. Through our certified HR advisors, we offer consultative services, compensation benchmarking and data, workplace polls and surveys, networking, and cost savings opportunities. We also offer virtual and classroom instructor-led training, on-demand learning, individual and team assessments, one-on-one coaching, and employee engagement services. In addition, ERC sponsors the ERChealth insurance program for Ohio employers. Additional information about ERC and our services can be found at www.yourERC.com .

