GCC Countries Shifting from Oil-driven Economies to Data-Driven Economies, More than $5.5 Billion Investment to be in GCC Data Center Market - Arizton

Around 78 Existing and 44 Upcoming Data Centers Across the GCC Countries.

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the GCC data center market will witness investments of USD 5.50 billion by 2028. GCC is an emerging market in the Middle East. It promotes investments from foreign entities and provides support for investments with its macro-economic policies and other incentives for investors. In GCC region, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain are working toward achieving their renewable energy targets by 2030 and 2050.

GCC Data Center Market

Saudi Arabia has the highest number of submarine cable connectivity due to its location, which can connect significant regions worldwide. The presence of smart cities in the region also drives data center investments. For instance, the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia is under development as a part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, which will also comprise the facility development under a joint venture firm ZeroPoint DC.

The Reports Include:

Investment Values: ($ Billion)

Area Added: (Thousand Square Feet)

Power Capacity: (MW)

Colocation Market Revenue: ($ Billion)

GCC Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 5.50 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 3.44 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 8.14 % Market Size -Area (2028) 1.91 million sq. Feet Market Size - Power Capacity (2027) 370 MW Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Page Number 178 Market Dynamics · High Adoption of Cloud Services · Growth in Submarine and Inland Cable Connectivity · Big Data & IoT Technology driving Data Center Investments · On-Premise Data Center to the Colocation Facilities

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and GCC market revenue.

Assess the revenue share between retail and wholesale colocation across the GCC region.

Assessment of the data center construction cost breakup across the GCC region.

Study of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors across the GCC region.

An assessment of the data center investment in the GCC region by the data center operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the GCC region.

A detailed study of the existing GCC data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the GCC market.

Facilities Covered (Existing): 78



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 44



Coverage: 6 Countries



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

The GCC market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

Key Vendors Profiled in the Report

IT Infrastructure Providers: Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Vantara, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, and Oracle.

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: AECOM, Al Latifia Trading & Contracting, Aldar Properties, Arup, Ashi & Bushnag, Atkins, Capitoline, Dar, DC PRO BV, Direct Services, Edarat Group, EGEC, Egis, HATCO, HHM Building Contracting, Hill International, ICS Nett, INT'LTEC Group, JAMED, James L. Williams (JLW), Laing O'Rourke, Linesight, M+W Group, Mace, Marafie Group, McLaren Construction Group, Red Engineering, RW Armstrong, SANA Creative Systems, Specialist Technical Services (STS Group), and Turner & Townsend.

Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, Airedale, Alfa Laval, Canovate, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Enrogen, Envicool, Grundfos, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, STULZ, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Vertiv.

Data Center Investors: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Batelco, Etisalat (e&), Equinix, Gulf Data Hub, Google, Khazna Data Centers, MEEZA, Mobily, Moro Hub, Oman Data Park, Ooredoo, Saudi Telecom Company (stc), Tencent Cloud, Zain, and Zajil Telecom

New Entrants: EDGNEX, Quantum Switch, and ZeroPoint DC

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units



Chillers Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Geography

UAE



Saudi Arabia



Bahrain



Oman



Kuwait



Qatar

