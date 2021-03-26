GCC Facility Management Market Report 2021: Market Reached a Value of $53,804.3 Million in 2019 and is Predicted to Generate Revenues of $137,297.8 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Facility Management Market Research Report: By Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, Catering, Support, Environmental Management), End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), Mode (In-house, Outsourced) - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) facility management market reached a value of $53,804.3 million in 2019 and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2020 and 2030. According to the estimates, the market will generate a revenue of $137,297.8 million by 2030.

The market is being driven by the rising requirement for facility management services in residential and commercial buildings, industrial units, and civil infrastructure projects.



Additionally, the launch of several development programs such as the Qatar National Vision 2030, the Saudi Vision 2030, the U.A.E. Vision 2021, and the Kuwait National Development Plan in GCC countries, on account of the government's plan to fuel the expansion of various sectors, is also propelling the advancement of the GCC facility management market. The construction sector is predicted to exhibit rapid expansion in the forthcoming years, on account of presence of favorable economic conditions and surging tourism activities.



As part of various strategic visions, the member nations in GCC are allocating high budgets to the construction industry. This will eventually push up the requirement for facility management services in the region in the forthcoming years. Moreover, these nations are focusing on decreasing their economic reliance on the revenue generated by the oil and gas industry. As per reports and surveys, the governments of GCC nations will increase their investments.

The rising requirement for sustainable development is another important factor fueling the progress of the GCC facility management market. The expansion of the travel & tourism industry is a major factor responsible for the rapid economic progress of the GCC countries. Supported by the implementation of government policies, the hospitality, tourism, and travel industries of the GCC countries are registering huge growth. Based on end user, the GCC facility management market is divided into residential, industrial, and commercial categories.



Amongst these, the commercial category recorded the highest growth in the market during the past few years, on account of the huge investments in commercial real estate in the region. The National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020 was launched in 2016 for meeting the objectives and aims of the Saudi Vision 2030. Under this initiative, huge investments are being made for the accelerating the development of the region's private sector. This is, in turn, propelling the demand for facility management services.



Globally, the GCC facility management market is predicted to demonstrate huge expansion in Saudi Arabia in the coming years. This will be because of the launch of several real estate projects such as the Al Widyan by 2020, Red Sea Project by 2030, and Amaala by 2028 in the country. These projects will provide immense growth opportunities for the players operating in the industry. Many global organizations are announcing partnerships and collaborations with domestic firms for expanding their customer base.



Hence, it can be said with full surety that the market will register huge growth in the future years, mainly because of the launch of various development programs and the expansion of the travel & tourism industry in the region.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Service

4.1.1.1 Property

4.1.1.1.1 HVAC maintenance

4.1.1.1.2 Mechanical & electrical maintenance

4.1.1.1.3 Others

4.1.1.2 Cleaning

4.1.1.3 Security

4.1.1.4 Catering

4.1.1.5 Support

4.1.1.6 Environmental management

4.1.1.7 Others

4.1.2 By End User

4.1.2.1 Commercial

4.1.2.2 Industrial

4.1.2.3 Residential

4.1.3 By Mode

4.1.3.1 In-house

4.1.3.2 Outsourced

4.1.3.2.1 Integrated

4.1.3.2.2 Bundled

4.1.3.2.3 Single

4.1.4 By Type

4.1.4.1 Hard

4.1.4.2 Soft

4.1.4.3 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Regulatory and economic development in GCC countries

4.2.1.2 Evolution of outsourced facility management services

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing construction activities in GCC countries

4.2.2.2 Rising number of green building projects

4.2.2.3 Growing tourism industry

4.2.2.4 Smart facility management using advanced technologies

4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on the market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Low awareness regarding facility management services

4.2.3.2 Workforce management issues

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on the market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Adoption of IoT

4.3 Impact of COVID-19

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. GCC Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Property Services, by Type

5.2 By End User

5.3 By Mode

5.3.1 Outsourced Services, by Type

5.4 By Type

5.5 By Country



Chapter 6. Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. U.A.E. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Kuwait Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Qatar Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Rest of GCC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Key Offerings of Key Players

11.2 List of Other Players

11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

EMCOR Group Inc.

Khidmah LLC

Interserve plc

Musanadah Facilities Management Co. Ltd.

Engie Cofely

Kharafi National for Infrastructure Projects Developments Construction and Services S.A.E

United Facilities Management

Emrill Services LLC

Imdaad LLC

Farnek Services LLC

O&G Engineering W.L.L.

Fawaz Trading & Engineering Services Co. W.L.L.

EcovertFM Kuwait

Al Mazaya Holding Company

Al-Awsat United Real Estate Co.

R&E Petroleum Co.

Refrigeration Industries & Storage Company

PIMCO

Al-Asmakh Facilities Management W.L.L.

COMO Facilities Management Services

OCS Qatar LLC

CBM Qatar LLC

Elegancia Hospitality & Facility Management Services

Al Tamyoz Business Group

Conservo Facility Management Co. W.L.L.

Confident Enterprises W.L.L.

AMWAJ Catering Services

Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC

Etisalat Facilities Management LLC

Transguard Group LLC

Blue Diamond Facilities Management LLC

Reliance Facilities Management

Deyaar Development PJSC

Muheel Services LLC

Safari Group

APSG Group

AMNCO

Enova Facility Management

Rezayat Group

Nesma Trading Co. Ltd.

Al Borj International

Petrojana

Al Hajry Overseas Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tq8ld9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

