GCC Flexible Packaging Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024: Market Reached a Value of US$ 1.6 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Reach a Value of US$ 2.5 Billion by 2024

The GCC flexible packaging market reached a value of US$ 1.6 Billion in 2018.

Flexible packaging refers to any package that is made up of flexible and easy yielding materials that has no rigid structure of its own (such as hard plastics), but actually conforms - and follows the contours of - the product that is enclosed within it. Flexible packaging may include bags, pouches, liners, plastic, film, aluminum foil, metalized or coated paper or film, or any combination of these materials. Flexible packaging currently represents the fastest growing segment of the packaging industry and is used for consumer and institutional products and in industrial applications, to protect, market, and distribute a vast array of products.

The market for flexible packaging is currently exhibiting strong growth in the GCC region largely driven by a continuous growth in its end use sectors such as food, retail, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, etc. Catalyzed by rising levels of urbanization, changing dietary habits, large expatriate population and increasing penetration of organized retail formats such as hypermarkets and supermarkets, the processed and packaged food market in the GCC region is currently exhibiting strong growth.

Moreover, driven by economic growth and rising personnel disposable incomes, the retail and consumer goods market in the region is also experiencing strong growth. Additionally, the rising prevalence of various chronic and acute diseases coupled with increasing geriatric population is driving the demand of pharmaceuticals in the region.

Flexible packaging offers numerous advantages over rigid packaging. It helps in extending the shelf life of various products, particularly food, and has a positive sustainability profile. Flexible packaging also requires lower energy to produce and to transport, and generates lower quantities of greenhouse gases. Additionally, it also offers convenience to consumers as it is light-weight, easy to open, carry, store, and reseal. All the major traditional benefits of rigid packaging can be realized from flexible packaging with the added advantages of lower cost and greater flexibility.

The GCC flexible packaging market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 2.5 Billion by 2024 expanding at a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the GCC flexible packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the GCC flexible packaging industry?

What are the major application segments in the GCC flexible packaging industry?

What are the major raw materials in the GCC flexible packaging industry?

What are the key product types in the GCC flexible packaging industry?

What are the key printing technologies in the GCC flexible packaging industry?

What are the price trends of flexible packaging in the GCC region?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the GCC flexible packaging market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the GCC flexible packaging market?

What is the structure of the GCC flexible packaging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the GCC flexible packaging market?

How is flexible packaging manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 GCC Packaging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Forecast



6 GCC Flexible Packaging Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by Raw Material Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.6 Market Breakup by Application

6.7 Market Breakup by Printing Technology

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.12 Price Analysis



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 Saudi Arabia

7.2 UAE

7.3 Oman

7.4 Kuwait

7.5 Bahrain

7.6 Qatar



8 Market Breakup by Raw Material Type

8.1 Polymer

8.2 Paper

8.3 Foil



9 Market Breakup by Product Type

9.1 Pouches and Bags

9.2 Squeezable Bottles

9.3 Others



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Food and Beverages

10.2 Non-Food

10.3 Consumer Products

10.4 Pharmaceuticals

10.5 Others



11 Market Breakup by Printing Technology

11.1 Rotogravure

11.2 Flexography

11.3 Offset

11.4 Digital

11.5 Others



12 Flexible Packaging Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Raw Material Requirements

12.3 Manufacturing Process

12.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players



Huhtamaki

Rotopak

Arabian Packaging

Integrated Packaging

Emirates Printing Press

Emirates Technopack

Fujairah Plastics

Amber Packaging Industries LLC

