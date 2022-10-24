GCC Generic Injectables Global Market to Reach $1.19 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.74%

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Generic Injectables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC generic injectables market size reached US$ 525.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,199.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.74% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Generic injectables are equivalents of brand-name injectables with respect to quality, dosage, route of administration, performance, strength and intended use. They are used for treating a wide array of life-threatening and chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, respiratory diseases and osteoporosis.

A rise in the prevalence of various lifestyle diseases in the GCC region has catalyzed the demand for these injectables. The lower cost of these drugs as compared to their branded equivalents further helps in providing substantial savings for the patients and healthcare providers.



Market Drivers:

An increase in the emigrant population along with a rise in the cases of both acute and chronic diseases has challenged the capability of the existing healthcare resources in the region. The resulting surge in the overall healthcare costs has boosted the demand for these injectables. Moreover, upcoming patent expiry of a number of blockbuster drugs prescribed in key therapeutic areas is expected to help in expanding the product portfolio of generic injectable manufacturers.

Apart from this, the total number of manufacturers in the market is lower as compared to those in the oral generics segment. This results in lower price erosion and significantly higher margins. Some of the other factors driving the market in this region include aging population, development of the private healthcare sector and improving standards of living.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Container Type:

Vials

Prefilled Syringes

Ampoules

Premix

Others

Vials account for the majority of the total market as they are compact in size, can be reused and are graduated with markings.



Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Anaesthesia

Anti-infectives

Cardiovascular

Parenteral Nutrition

Others

Currently, oncology represents the most popular therapeutic area on account of a rise in cancer diagnosis coupled with improved access to treatment.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacy Stores

These injectables are majorly distributed through hospitals as they cannot be traded or administered without medical assistance.



Regional Insights:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the GCC generic injectables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the GCC generic injectables industry?

What are the several therapeutic areas in the GCC generic injectables industry?

What are the major distribution channels in the GCC generic injectables industry?

What are the different container types in the GCC generic injectables industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the GCC generic injectables industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the GCC generic injectables industry?

What is the structure of the GCC generic injectables industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the GCC generic injectables industry?

What are the profit margins in the GCC generic injectables industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

How are generic injectables manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for generic injectables?

What are the transportation requirements for generic injectables?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 GCC Generic Injectables Market



6 Market Performance by Key Regions



7 Market Performance by Container Type



8 Market Performance by Therapeutic Area



9 Market Performance by Distribution Channel



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Generic Injectable Manufacturing Process



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



13 Key Player Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ea6v8d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets