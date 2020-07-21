NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GCC Gluten Free Food Products Market, By Product Type (Bakery Product, Baby Food, Pasta & Ready Meals), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Grocery Store, Online, etc.), By Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar & Bahrain), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025





GCC gluten free food products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2021-2025.Anticipated market growth can be attributed to increasing incidences of celiac disease & gluten intolerance, growing urbanization, rising disposable income and growing trend towards healthy eating.



Also, expanding expatriate population, which is increasing the influence of western culture in the region is positively affecting the market. There is a huge demand for gluten-free food products by the millennial due to the rapid shifting preferences towards a healthy lifestyle, which will drive GCC gluten-free food products market during the forecast period.

GCC gluten free food products market is categorized into By Product Type (Pasta & Ready Meals, Bakery Product, Baby Food), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Grocery Store, Online & Others (Independent Food Store, Specialty Retailers, etc.)), By Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar & Bahrain) and By Company. In terms of Product type segmentation, Pasta & Ready Meals segment holds the largest market share because of its large demand and multiple varieties available in the market. Bakery Product segment accounts for the second largest market share, while Baby Food segment is the smallest as well as the fastest growing segment in the GCC gluten free food products market.

Based on country segmentation, the market is categorized into Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.Saudi Arabia dominated the GCC gluten-free food products market in 2019 due to the country's largest population and GDP in the GCC region.



UAE and Oman are the other growing markets in the GCC gluten-free food products market due to the increasing product availability through online and offline channels.Oman & Kuwait are the other key markets in the GCC Gluten-Free Food products market due to the increasing availability of gluten-free food products through the online channels and anticipated growth during the forecast period.



While Qatar & Bahrain showed the prevalence of most of the international brands that will further drive the Gluten-Free Food Products market during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the market is further segmented into Hypermarket/Supermarket, Grocery Store, Online & Others.Hypermarket/Supermarket segment holds the largest market share due to presence of international brands and product varieties.



However, the online segment would be emerging as a preferred distribution channel during the forecast period, due to higher convenience, rising internet penetration and lack of time.

Major players operating in GCC gluten-free food products market include Dr Schär, Barilla, Bob's Red Mill, Nestle, Nairn's and others. The other companies include Glebe Farm, Alara, Kupiec, etc.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies operating across the GCC region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and the presence of all major market players operating across the GCC region.

The analyst calculated the market size of the GCC gluten-free food products market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various applications across various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



