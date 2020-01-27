GCC Pharmaceutical Market Report 2020-2025 - Growing Demand of Generic & Branded Pharmaceuticals, Driven by Various Government Policies and Cost Effective Facilities

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Pharmaceutical Market Opportunity Insight 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Highlights

GCC Pharmaceutical Market Opportunity: > US$ 20 Billion

Patented & OTC Pharmaceutical Market Size: 75% of Total Market

Share of Imported Drugs In GCC Pharmaceutical Market: > 80%

Saudi Arabia Dominates GCC Pharmaceutical Market: 50% Market Share

GCC Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials Insight: > 700 Drugs

GCC Pharmaceutical Market Opportunity Insight 2025 provides an in-depth analysis about the current market dynamics that includes drivers, trends and opportunities which are subjected to have an influence on the market of the pharmaceutical products in the GCC region. Various important factors that are supported by the governments of the GCC countries for various agents commercialized in the region are also provided in a segmented way in the research report. The impact of the regulatory scenario that is prevailing upon the major key players of the region is also discussed in the report.



The research conducted on the respective subject highlights the distribution of the market based on the profiles of the companies and their respective efforts in increasing the production and value of the product exponentially. The anticipation of the pharmaceutical market in the GCC region is believed to be the result of the factors that are hindering the people of GCC region such as rapid change in the dynamics of the population, geriatric population and most importantly increasing prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases.



GCC Market Offers Unexplored & Exponential Growth Opportunities for Global Pharmaceutical Companies as Imports Accounts for More Than 80% Regional Pharmaceutical Products Sales



With the increasing disorders associated with lifestyle of the gulf population, the government policies along with regulatory framework became more poised towards the promoting the growth of the pharmaceutical market in the region. Factors like these are most prominent in developing a huge difference and marking an exponential growth rate in the market size of GCC pharmaceutical market in the coming years. Over the years, the branded drugs market has been dominating the market of GCC pharmaceuticals and most pre-dominantly among all the countries included in GCC, Saudi Arabia compiled of maximum share of the market.



Saudi Arabia, among the other gulf countries is a region with major dominant traits. Economic viability, changing legislative and framework are the main driving forces for the establishment of such high-valued pharmaceutical market in the gulf. Slowly and steadily, new frontiers of the pharmaceutical market are making their way to the gulf and imposing their need for the development of generic drug over the market of branded drugs. The alternative form of the drugs available in the market will end up in the up-regulation of the overall market trends by many folds.



Growing Demand of the Generic and Branded Pharmaceuticals that is Driven by the Various Government Policies and Cost Effective Facilities, is Considered as a Significant Opportunity for the Drug Manufacturers in the GCC



The sales record achieved from the gulf countries establishes Saudi Arabia as an emerging ground for the pharmaceutical market, with UAE and others as a prominent region for expanding the market. The Imported drug market established in the region constitutes a major portion of the GCC pharmaceutical market. More than 80% of the drug utilized in the gulf countries is imported from the major players established in the Western countries. The percent mentioned indicates a huge demand of the drugs either imported or manufactured in the local region. Both aspects of the pharmaceutical market suggest a high demand of the pharmaceutical drugs in the market and eventually a prevailing commercial success.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Pharmaceutical Market

1.1 Overview

1.2 GCC Pharmaceutical Market Analysis



2. GCC Pharmaceutical Market by Indication - Prevalence & Statistics

2.1 Cancer

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Prevalence by Cancer Type & Gender

2.1.3 Cancer Prevalence & Statistics by GCC Countries

2.2 Diabetes

2.3 HIV/AIDS

2.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

2.4.1 Coronary Heart Disease

2.4.2 Hypertension

2.4.3 Stroke

2.5 Obesity

2.6 Respiratory Disorders

2.6.1 Asthma

2.6.2 Tuberculosis

2.6.3 Influenza & Pneumonia

2.6.4 Other Respiratory Diseases - COPD & Cystic Fibrosis

2.7 Alzheimer's Disease/Dementia



3. GCC - Regulatory Aspects of Pharmaceuticals

3.1 Gulf Central Committee for Drug Registrations (GCC-DR)

3.2 Regulatory Review Process

3.3 Centralized Registration

3.4 Decentralized Drug Registration Regulation

3.4.1 Saudi Arabia

3.4.2 Kuwait

3.4.3 UAE

3.4.4 Bahrain

3.4.5 Qatar

3.4.6 Oman

3.5 Gulf Joint Procurement Program



4. GCC - Pharmaceutical Pricing & Reimbursement Policies

4.1 Pricing Policies

4.1.1 In-Patent Pharmaceuticals

4.1.2 Off-Patent & Generic Pharmaceuticals

4.1.3 Locally & Multinational Manufactured Pharmaceuticals

4.2 Procurement & Reimbursement Policies

4.2.1 In-Patent Pharmaceuticals

4.2.2 Off-Patent, Generics & Biosimilars



5. GCC Pharmaceutical Market by Product

5.1Generics Pharmaceuticals

5.2 Patented & OTC Pharmaceuticals

5.3 Biosimilars



6. Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market by Products

6.3 Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market by Companies

6.4 Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market by Type



7. UAE Pharmaceutical Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 UAE Pharmaceuticals Market by Product

7.3 UAE Pharmaceutical Market by Companies

7.4 UAE Pharmaceutical Market by Type



8. Kuwait Pharmaceutical Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Kuwait Pharmaceutical Market by Therapeutic Indication & Products

8.3 Kuwait Pharmaceutical Market by Companies

8.4 Kuwait Pharmaceutical Market by Type



9. Bahrain Pharmaceutical Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Bahrain Pharmaceutical Market by Products

9.3 Bahrain Pharmaceutical market by Companies

9.4 Bahrain Pharmaceutical Market by Product Type



10. Qatar Pharmaceutical Market Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Qatar Pharmaceutical Market by Type



11. Oman Pharmaceutical Market Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Oman Pharmaceutical Market by Product Type



12. GCC Pharmaceutical Market - International Trade

12.1 Import Market

12.2 Pharmaceutical Export Market



13. GCC Pharmaceutical Market - Clinical Insight

13.1 Overview

13.2 Clinical Trials by Indication

13.2.1 Cancer

13.2.2 Diabetes

13.2.3 CVS Disorders

13.2.4 Respiratory Disorders

13.3 Clinical Insight by GCC Countries

13.3.1 Saudi Arabia

13.3.2 United Arab Emirates

13.3.3 Kuwait

13.3.4 Bahrain

13.3.5 Qatar

13.3.6 Oman



14. GCC Pharmaceutical Market Drivers



15. Challenges for GCC Pharmaceutical Market



16. GCC Pharmaceutical Market Future Outlook - Trends & Opportunities



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1 Local Pharmaceutical Companies

17.1.1 Julphur Pharmaceuticals

17.1.2 SPIMACO Addwaeih

17.1.3 Qatar Life Pharma

17.1.4 Al Mojil Drug Company

17.1.5 Kuwait Saudi Pharmaceutical Company

17.1.6 YIACO Medical Company

17.1.7 Qatar Pharma

17.1.8 Saja Pharmaceuticals

17.1.9 Oman Pharmaceuticals

17.1.10 Taiba Pharmaceuticals

17.1.11 Gulf Biotech

17.1.12 Bahrain Pharma

17.1.13 Neopharma

17.1.14 Planet Pharmacies

17.1.15 Aljazeera Pharmaceutical Industries

17.1.16 Dallah Pharma

17.1.17 Tabuk Pharmaceuticals

17.1.18 CAD Middle-East Pharmaceutical Company

17.1.19 ACDIMA

17.1.20 AL-Mufid Pharmaceuticals

17.2 Multinational Companies

17.2.1 Novartis

17.2.2 Amgen

17.2.3 Eli - Lilly

17.2.4 Merck

17.2.5 Pfizer

17.2.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc

17.2.7 Roche

17.2.8 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

17.2.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals

17.2.10 AstraZeneca plc

17.2.11 Genentech

17.2.12 Sanofi



