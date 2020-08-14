GCC Shrink Sleeves Market Analysis 2020: Profiles of Key Players Amber Packaging Industries L.L.C, ASPCO, Golden Line Printing & Packaging and Harwal Group of Companies

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Shrink Sleeves - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global GCC Shrink Sleeves market is growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing demand for materials, mounting incomes in developing economies and rising urbanization.



By material, the polyethylene terephthalate (pet) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to benefits offered by PET material. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to an increase in the urbanized population, mounting demand for packaged foods, a renaissance of the labeling & packaging industry in member countries, and mounting emphasis on the utilizing of sustainable materials.



Some of the key players in the GCC Shrink Sleeves Market include Amber Packaging Industries L.L.C, ASPCO, Golden Line Printing & Packaging, Harwal Group of Companies, Luban Packing LLC, Matrixpack, PRIMEX, Rafi International, Saudi Modern Packaging Co. and Tagleef Industries LLC.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global GCC Shrink Sleeves Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polyethylene (PE)

5.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.4 Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)



6 Global GCC Shrink Sleeves Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Beverage

6.3 Cosmetics and Toiletries

6.4 Food

6.5 Household Chemicals

6.6 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare



7 Global GCC Shrink Sleeves Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Amber Packaging Industries L.L.C

9.2 ASPCO

9.3 Golden Line Printing & Packaging

9.4 Harwal Group of Companies

9.5 Luban Packing LLC

9.6 Matrixpack

9.7 PRIMEX

9.8 Rafi International

9.9 Saudi Modern Packaging Co.

9.10 Tagleef Industries LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rwe80

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

