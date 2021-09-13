GCG Acquires ACD Advanced Controls and Distribution

Leading wire and cable solutions provider GCG (Genuine Cable Group) expands automation reach with acquisition of ACD. Tweet this

"ACD has an impressive team and serves their customers extremely well," said Steve Maucieri, CEO of GCG. "Their offering and engineering support aligns extremely well with our existing industrial automation business including Empire and C&E Advanced Technologies. Combined this gives us the depth and breadth of offering and sales coverage to serve an even broader segment of automation customers.

ACD President and CEO Lou Dellemonache said that GCG's strong customer and supplier relations as well as the overall corporate culture made this a great fit for ACD. "GCG is known in the industry for responsiveness to customer needs and partnering with key suppliers, just as we have done at ACD. Our corporate values align well ensuring that this will be a smooth transition."

Genuine Cable Group (GCG) is a leading value-added solutions provider meeting the wire and cable needs of customers across a wide spectrum of markets, including Industrial Automation, Building Infrastructure, Communications and Industrial OEM. GCG also has cable assembly operations and is proud to be a leading wire and cable provider to the U.S. Navy.

CONTACT: Tom Jones, Vice President – Marketing

COMPANY: Genuine Cable Group

PHONE: 404-323-6074

EMAIL: [email protected]

WEB: www.genuinecable.com

SOURCE Genuine Cable Group

Related Links

www.genuinecable.com

