GC’s Sustainable Operation Result GC Ranked Number One in the World in the DJSI chemicals sector for the second consecutive year

This notable success underscores GC as a global organization and leader in PTT Group's chemical business contributing to better living, and is the result of the commitment and dedication of GC employees who are driving the company's growth and sustainability achievements in the face of crises and challenges.

DJSI was jointly established by S&P Dow Jones Indices and the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment, serving as an index to evaluate the expertise in sustainable development of leading globally listed companies ensuring that they have operated by focusing on society and the environment under good corporate governance while delivering returns and value to investors and stakeholders.

About GC

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, or GC, is PTT Group's petrochemical flagship. We are committed to strengthening our leading position in the chemicals business by combining environmentally-friendly innovations with advanced technologies to develop products to improve people's lives.

GC is comprised of diversified and comprehensive petrochemical businesses, including manufacturing and distribution of upstream, intermediate, and downstream petrochemical products.

PTT Global Chemical -- Chemistry for Better Living

SOURCE PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited