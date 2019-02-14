GCW Attorney Mark Thomsen to Speak at Milwaukee Bucks & Sacramento Kings "Team Up for Change" Event on February 27

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Thomsen, Gingras, Cates & Wachs (GCW) Lawyers civil rights attorney, known for his representation of Milwaukee Bucks guard, Mr. Sterling Brown, will speak at the NBA event, Team Up for Change, on February 27 in Sacramento. Thomsen will join NBA owners, executives and community leaders for the daylong summit to unite, inspire and activate communities.

"I am extremely honored to attend and speak at the Team Up for Change event," said GCW attorney, Mark Thomsen. "Working with organizations like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Sacramento Kings to drive awareness of serious civil rights issues can only help further change in both of our cities and across the country."

Team Up for Change, unlike any other event in the NBA, will bring together the two teams, community leaders, law enforcement and youth advocates to address social injustice. The summit will be held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and will begin at 9:00 AM, concluding with the Kings, Bucks game that evening.

"Having open dialogue about what is happening in our cities is something that needs to occur," Thomsen said. "As we've seen in recent months, it doesn't matter if you're an NBA star or a local citizen, injustices are happening across the United States and those need to stop."

GCW and Thomsen have represented civil rights cases in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin for years, recently seeking justice for two Milwaukee pastors who were allegedly racially profiled in Waukesha County, and the civil case of Adam Trammell. With an influx of cases in Milwaukee, GCW continues to right the wrong that plagues local community members, and Team Up for Change helps advance these critical social injustice issues.

The full Team Up for Change event will be livestreamed on the Sacramento Kings Facebook page to be viewed virtually.

About GCW Lawyers: Gingras, Cates & Wachs brings power, fight and heart to outthink, out-strategize and outwork the competition to right the wrong. The law firm has offices in Eau Claire, Madison, Milwaukee, Waukesha, and but serve all of Wisconsin in the areas of personal injury, civil rights, employment, medical malpractice, and family law including LGBTQ families.

